From the release of wolves to ground-breaking legislation, it’s been another interesting year in Colorado. Thousands of migrants from Venezuela made their way to Denver while the new mayor worked to address the city’s homelessness crisis. Rural areas waded through water rights issues and the fickle water supply, and mountain towns continued to see visitors wanting adventures and their workforce struggling to live in the communities they serve.

Our team at The Sun has been to every corner of the state in the past year to bring news and feature stories of statewide significance. It took plenty of conversations, serious mulling and a lot of emails and messages, but we’ve narrowed down our picks of some of the best photos and stories of 2023. Did we hit them all? Not by a long shot. But we hope our selections help remind you of the best and most important moments of the year and convince you to stick with us for the future.

Wolves Just last week, 10 wolves from Oregon were released in Colorado, launching the voter-approved reintroduction of wolves in the state. It was a long haul, from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife finalizing its plan to find wolves to Monday’s release. It’s the start of a 3- to 5-year process that has already seen plenty of dissension and conflict. Colorado Parks and Wildlife released five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County on Dec. 18, including wolf 2302-OR, a yearling female from the Five Points pack in Oregon that weighed 68 pounds. (Provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Education Strained budgets, a persistent teacher shortage and sharp divisions over issues of race, gender and sexuality made for another charged year for Colorado schools, even as they grappled with continuing fallout from the pandemic. Amid the tumult, the state’s largest teachers union showed its political muscle, helping to get most of its preferred candidates onto local school boards. LEFT: Naomi Peña Villasano, a senior graduating from Grand Valley High School in Parachute, stands for a portrait wearing her Mexican-American sash at the state Capitol building in Denver on May 5. Peña Villasano’s school threatened to not let her walk if she wore the garment. (Eli Imadali, Special to The Colorado Sun) RIGHT: Elfreida Begay teaches a Navajo language class at Durango High School on Nov. 2. (Nina Riggio, Special to The Colorado Sun)

High Cost of Colorado What do grocery store staples like chicken breasts, laundry detergent and breakfast cereal have in common? The price you pay for them at the register shot up double-digits in the past five years — and that’s only a snapshot of how the rising cost of living has made being a Coloradan an expensive proposition. Angeles Gutierrez cleans her kitchen after making scrambled eggs and toast for Galilea, 8, and Isabella, 6, on Nov. 10 in Lafayette. Gutierrez, who says cancer runs in her family and has caused deaths of multiple loved ones, prioritizes saving money for family trips and vacations. “I save money and then I take them on trips. I have this mentality of me saving to live it now — not to save it for later, because I don’t even know when I’m going to die,” Gutierrez said. “God will say what my future is like, so I will save my money.” (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Equity Reform in the criminal justice system continues to help those who often don’t have a voice. One Colorado program is helping parents stay connected with their children. Another movement is limiting the isolation for incarcerated people and recognizing the “moral injuries” clinicians can face after sending them there. Erin Schneiderman and her 13-year-old son play with the family dog, Ernie, on May 3 at their home near City Park in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Environment Colorado grappled with oil and gas industry emissions while state and federal authorities looked for ways to blunt the effects of climate change. Carbon sequestration — the practice of isolating carbon and storing it underground — drew attention and grant money. So did a municipal experiment aimed at tapping geothermal energy to power entire city blocks. Consumers looked to electric vehicles and underground heat pumps in the hope of reducing greenhouse gases. The discharge of processed water tainted with minerals including sulfur, potassium and metallic elements from the Climax mine’s pipeline flows toward stored water pools Aug. 7. The mine uses an intricate system of channels to divert clean water away from the tailings until it is released downstream. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Cops & Courts A teen who shot a faculty member at Denver East — before fatally shooting himself while on the run — reignited a debate about whether police belong in Denver schools. Victims of a 2022 mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay and lesbian club observed the anniversary of the attack with a somber vigil at the scene of the crime, months after the shooter was sentenced to life in prison. And several police officers were charged with crimes for on-the-job conduct, reinforcing a push for police accountability. LEFT: A student, right, hugs a man after a school shooting at Denver East High School on March 22 in Denver. (David Zalubowski, AP Photo) RIGHT: Stephanie Clark, center, wipes a tear from Alexis Clark’s eye as Brayson Hochevar, right, and Norman Clark (not pictured) honor Ashley Paugh, Stephanie Clark’s younger sister, who was killed in the Club Q shooting in November 2022. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Politics The failure of a major property tax cut proposal at the polls dealt a blow to Gov. Jared Polis and Democrats and set up a push at the Capitol to pass some type of relief in 2024. And while voters brought big changes to the mayor’s offices in Denver and Colorado Springs, some aspects of Colorado politics stayed the same — like Rep. Lauren Boebert’s knack for drawing headlines. (Psst … google Boebert and “Beetlejuice.”) ABOVE LEFT: Gov. Jared Polis signs Senate Bill 169 into law April 28, which raises the minimum age to 21 to purchase firearms, and makes it illegal to sell a gun to someone younger than 21. ABOVE RIGHT: Amber Swain of Golden holds a sign advocating for gun control Monday morning at the Colorado Capitol. BELOW LEFT: Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade cheers as he runs onto the stage May 16 during an election watch party at the COS City Hub in Colorado Springs. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP). BELOW RIGHT: Mike Johnston takes the stage June 6 at Union Station in Denver. (Photos by Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Credit

Photography: Hugh Carey, Olivia Sun. Special to The Colorado Sun: Kristi Odom, Barton Glasser, William Woody, Eli Imadali, Nina Riggio, Mike Sweeney, Josh Stephenson, Dean Krakel, Don Emmert, David Zalubowski and Jeremy Sparig

Editing: David Krause, Lance Benzel, Dana Coffield

Design: Danika Worthington