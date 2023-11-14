Owning your shelter is a core human desire. Yet Colorado’s soaring costs mean a hard worker earning a “normal” wage can’t remotely afford Colorado’s “normal” house price. Median wages have risen 37% in recent years.

Yet the number of work hours each month it would take even a credentialed medical professional like Justice Wilson to pay for a median mortgage has gone up 116%. In her words, and in snapshots from her busy life, this is Wilson’s high-cost story.