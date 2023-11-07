Clusters of school board candidates backed by teachers unions led seats in districts across Colorado on Tuesday night, most notably in the Woodland Park School District, where politics have been at the center of the highly contentious election.

“Voters across Colorado showed that extremism will not take over our local school boards, and that we will ensure that our school boards are led by people who believe in public education, who believe in an honest and accurate curriculum, who believe in fully funding our schools and who believe in supporting students and educators in our communities,” Colorado Education Association President Amie Baca-Oehlert told a crowd at Stoney’s Bar in Denver where Colorado Democrats gathered to watch election results.

But conservatives were set to keep control of school boards in other districts like Colorado Springs School District 11, where a slate of conservative candidates were on pace to win all four seats up for election.

Tyler Sandberg, who described himself as a center-right political consultant and principal at Timor Strategies, characterized the election results as “a mixed bag” without one clearly articulated, uniform message from voters in school districts outside Denver.

The only resounding narrative, he said, is that voters are demanding “political turmoil” be kept out of elections and classrooms.

“In terms of policy prescriptions, I don’t think voters endorsed any one way or another one worldview,” Sandberg said. “But they did say, ‘we don’t want chaos and we don’t want politics.’”

Tuesday night’s outcomes put to rest an off-year election that further divided some parents, educators and communities over what kids should learn and who is responsible for teaching them. This year’s lineup of school board races took a sharp departure from elections of years past, when most voters paid little attention to campaigns or outcomes. Many elections took on a contentious, partisan tone, even as school board races have been historically nonpartisan. The divisions pitted teachers unions and their supporters against conservatives as they drew ideological lines in many school districts with competing endorsements and voter guides. Hot-button issues included student pronouns, sex education and teaching about race.

Campaign spending also ratcheted up in some districts as outside political organizations supported candidates with campaign contributions and advertising. Super PACs spent about $3.3 million trying to influence Colorado school board contests, with 95% of that spent in just 10 districts.

The Colorado Sun covered several of the more controversial contests. Here is a roundup of preliminary results.

Colorado Springs 11

Conservatives were poised to retain control of Colorado Springs School District 11, where 10 candidates vied for four seats, divided into two slates of candidates that generally fell along partisan lines.

Unofficial results showed first-time candidates Thomas Carey and Jill Haffley headed toward victory with incumbents Parth Melpakam and Jason Jorgenson closely trailing them.

The Colorado Springs district of about 23,000 students has garnered statewide attention the past two years after a series of controversial board decisions pushed forward by its conservative majority, including dissolving the district’s department of equity and inclusion.

Campaign spending became outsized in the district, with super PACs spending $627,000 to try to influence local voters, with 64% going to support conservative candidates.

Aurora

Incumbent Aurora School Board Member Vicki Reinhard and newcomers Tiffany Tasker and Danielle Tomwing, all backed by the teachers union, were leading challengers in the state’s fifth-largest district with about 39,000 students.

About 82% of the $276,000 in super PAC money in the contests supported the three winning candidates.

Adams 12

The union-backed candidates Lori Goldstein, Alexis Marsh-Holschen and Paula Battistelli were leading their challengers in Adams 12, the sixth-largest school district in Colorado with about 36,000 students.

Super PACs spent $155,000 on the three contests, about evenly divided between conservative and liberal candidates.

Cherry Creek

Democrats endorsed by CEA had commanding leads for school board seats in Cherry Creek School District, Colorado’s fourth-largest school district with about 53,000 students, according to early returns.

Three board seats were up for election, with two of them contested between liberal and conservative candidates.

Anne Egan led Steve McKenna with nearly 64% of the vote while Angela Garland had the edge over Scott Graves with almost 62% of the vote, preliminary results showed.

McKenna and Graves, both registered Republicans, ran together in a slate, though they said their campaigns were not partisan.

A sign supports Cherry Creek school board candidates Oct. 19, 2023, in Aurora. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Kasey Ellis, president of the Cherry Creek Education Association, said she was “thrilled” that Egan and Garland were leading along with Ruthie Knowles, who ran uncontested.

“My philosophy is, we need to have people on the board who are pro-public education, who understand what’s happening, who have volunteered in the schools and understand what’s happening,” Ellis said. “I will knock my socks off for people who understand and see the value of public education and what we do for kids and what the educators do for kids.”

She described the three elected board members as “reasonable” with “common sense” that will steer the school district in a direction that will prioritize the needs of students and educators and keep the board’s focus on the classroom instead of political agendas.

They “also understand that educators are not doing anything but teaching students,” Ellis said. “It’s not anything nefarious in any way, shape or form.”

Super PACs spent $138,000 supporting the two liberal candidates and opposing the conservatives in Cherry Creek.

Academy School District 20

Conservative school board candidates Amy Shandy and Derrick Wilburn were leading Heather Cloninger and Will Temby, both of whom were endorsed by CEA, in Academy School District 20.

The Colorado Springs school district is the 10th-largest in Colorado with about 27,000 students.

Colorado Springs Opportunity Fund spent $110,000 supporting Shandy and Wilburn.

Woodland Park

Woodland Park School District’s board of education will no longer be under conservative control after board candidates Barkley Keegan, Seth Bryant and Mike Knott took narrow leads over incumbents, according to early returns.

Keegan appeared set to defeat board vice president David Illingworth with more than 53% of votes while Bryant led board member Mick Bates with close to 52% of votes, unofficial results showed. Meanwhile, Knott had the advantage over board secretary Cassie Kimbrell with more than 51% of votes.

The district of about 2,100 students in Teller County has drawn plenty of controversy after conservatives took over the five-person board two years ago and instituted sweeping changes. Among them, the board issued a gag order on teachers, scaled back mental health resources for students and adopted the conservative American Birthright Standards, a controversial set of social studies standards that downplay the importance of teaching history through diverse perspectives. Their politically charged decisions prompted more than 80 teachers and staff members to band together last month and pen a letter to the community sharing their concerns about a districtwide “culture of fear and silence.”

Elementary School, pictured Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, is among the Woodland Park schools that suffered high teacher turnover last year amid rising political tensions in the Teller County district, largely sparked by a conservative board elected in 2021. Teachers in the district have been under a gag order, unable to talk to media without the superintendent’s permission. (Erica Breunlin, The Colorado Sun)

Nearly $104,000 in outside money flowed into the three contests there.

Anna Hand, an eighth grade English teacher in the district, celebrated Tuesday night with Keegan, Bryant and Knott at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.

“I think for the first time in a long time I’m hopeful,” Hand said. “This is why I stayed teaching in this district because I thought this could happen.”

Hand said she hopes the trio will return the community’s focus back to student needs instead of politics.

“Hopefully we’re headed in a whole new direction,” she said.

Jefferson County

Union-backed candidates also led in Jefferson County, the second-largest school district in Colorado with about 77,000 students.

Michelle Applegate had 58% of the vote in the District 3 contest, while Erin Kenworthy had 42% of the vote in the three-way District 4 contest.

Super PACs spent $173,000, with two-thirds of that supporting the union-backed candidates and opposing the conservatives.

CORRECTION: This story was updated at 10:34 p.m Nov. 7, 2023, to correct information about candidates in Adams 12.