For Fatah Sow and Neveah Sanford, both 19 of Aurora, Thursday offered a rare and exciting opportunity: the chance to proudly declare their status as lifelong Denver Nuggets fans.

“You couldn’t really let it be known before now,” Sow joked after the pair rode the A-Line to Union Station in Denver to join the massive street party forming up downtown.

Tens of thousands of Coloradans converged in celebration of the Denver Nuggets’ history-making championship, the first in the team’s 47 years in the league.

At Union Station, kids danced in the fountain while their parents watched, decked out in jerseys, championship tees and chains.

Immanuel Lykins, 6, said he’s been a Nuggets fan nearly one-third of his life. He and his dad, Joshua, drove in from Northglenn this morning. His favorite player is Nikola Jokić, he said, and he’s most excited to see the players ride the fire truck. And the trophy: He can’t wait to see the trophy.

Cheers erupted on one end of the Wynkoop and traveled in a wave as festivities got under way. Throngs of people chanted “Let’s go, Nuggets!” and many waved flags that read, “Denver First Time Champions.” Much of the thunderous praise was for Jokić, the 6-foot-11 Serbian who emerged as the star of Denver’s 4-1 game championship run against the Miami Heat.

Jokić rode fire truck No. 15, of course, along with his young daughter, his brothers and other Nuggets, including Jamal Murray.

Congratulations to Denver @nuggets and let’s get ready to celebrate, Colorado! pic.twitter.com/hydAaViqCv — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 15, 2023

“MVP! MVP!” the crowd chanted as Jokić smiled and waved. On the truck with him were the championship trophy and his MVP trophy.

One fan held a sign reading, “Let Joker go home!” — a nod to Jokić’s widely publicized comment this week that he needed to return to Serbia for a horse race on Sunday.

Paradegoer Doug Garcia, of Wheatridge, said he’s been waiting for this day since 1976, the year he was born and the year the Nuggets joined the league. He said he knew it would happen as early as Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals — the moment Jokić hit a quarter-ending three-pointer over Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers. “He hit that and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s over.’ I had more confidence going into the finals than I had doubt.”

Xavier Lewis, of Denver, says he felt sure even earlier. When the trade deadline passed, he started to feel like they could win it all, he said. “We finally had a healthy season, and we had a bunch of selfless players surrounding the best player in the NBA. He should have gotten that third MVP, but that’s neither here nor there.”

With some Denver teams, it just takes patience, Lewis added.



“Better late than never,” he said of the Nuggets’ championship. “But there will always be another parade.”

Large video screens were set up in front of the Capitol, playing highlight reels from the Nuggets’ historic season, as organizers prepared for a noon rally on the steps of the City and County Building, facing Bannock Street. Team officials, players, coaches and other Denver and Colorado dignitaries are expected to speak. The festivities were happening amid temperatures in the 60s and 70s with slightly overcast skies. Rain was expected later in the afternoon and thunderstorms were possible.

The celebration is being aired live on the Altitude Network and also the ABC-affiliate Denver7.

The Nuggets won their first NBA title Monday night with a Game 5 victory against the Heat.

For more information go to nuggets.com/celebration.