COLORADO SPRINGS —The 23-year-old accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in November at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs will spend the rest of their life in prison after pleading guilty Monday in the attack, including to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Anderson Lee Aldrich also pleaded “no contest” to hate crime charges.

Aldrich, handcuffed and wearing shackles, admitted to 53 total counts in the Club Q shooting in an El Paso County courtroom filled with victims of the shooting.

As part of the plea deal, Aldrich agreed to be sentenced to five consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, which is mandatory for those who plead guilty to or are convicted of first-degree murder in Colorado. Aldrich also agreed to serve 46 consecutive 48-year sentences for the attempted first-degree murder counts.

“Guilty,” Aldrich calmly and repeatedly said at a courtroom lectern as they formally agreed to the plea deal. “I intentionally and after deliberation caused the death of each victim listed in those counts.”

El Paso District Judge Michael McHenry read the names of the people killed and injured in the shooting as Aldrich admitted guilt. McHenry immediately moved to formally sentence Aldrich on Monday and victims and survivors began to make statements.

“Our family and friends will never be able to watch Daniel grow and enjoy so many milestones of life,” said Sabrina Aston, whose son, Daniel, 28, was killed in the shooting. “You robbed him of ever fulfilling his dreams.”

Victims of the shooting were the first people allowed into the courtroom on Monday morning. As they waited in a hall outside beforehand, they wrapped their arms around each other and blotted their eyes with tissues.

The guilty plea seven months after the attack is a remarkably fast resolution to the court proceedings after a mass shooting. It often takes years before a criminal case against a mass shooter is resolved in Colorado. The gunmen in the 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs and 2021 King Soopers shooting in Boulder, for instance, are still awaiting trial because of delays stemming from questions about their competency.

But Aldrich, who was initially charged with more than 300 criminal counts in the Nov. 19 shooting, told The Associated Press in a recent interview from jail that they have “to take responsibility for what happened.”

The only way Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses “they” and “them” as pronouns, could have prevented spending the rest of their life in prison was by mounting an insanity defense. Additionally, Aldrich’s attorneys have all but conceded that their client is guilty and Colorado abolished capital punishment in 2020, leaving little doubt about Aldrich’s fate.

A “no contest” plea carries the same consequences as a guilty plea, though it lets a defendant avoid admitting guilt.

“Because of the evidence presented, I believe that there’s a high probability of being convicted at trial to those counts,” Aldrich said. “And so I’m pleading no contest.”

Flowers and signs decorate a memorial outside Club Q Dec. 6, 2022, two weeks after a shooting that killed Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Aldrich has been jailed since being arrested on the night of the shooting, which left Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance dead. The victims ranged in age from 22 to 40.

Authorities revealed during court proceedings earlier this year that Aldrich visited Club Q at least six times prior to the attack and that Aldrich had an aversion to the LGBTQ community. Surveillance footage showed that Aldrich entered the club about 10:15 p.m. on the night of the shooting, stayed for a few minutes, and then left before returning around midnight wearing a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

Aldirch opened fire immediately upon entering the club. The shooting stopped after Aldrich was subdued by Club Q patrons.

Aldrich was arrested by SWAT officers in 2021 after allegedly loading bullets into a Glock pistol and warning their frightened grandparents not to interfere with an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb and commit mass violence. “You guys die today and I’m taking you with me,” Aldrich allegedly said, court documents show. “I’m loaded and ready.”

Aldrich also threatened to become the “next mass killer.”

A judge dismissed the case against Aldrich in July 2022, however, after prosecutors were unable to serve subpoenas on witnesses, namely the suspect’s mother and grandparents. Aldrich petitioned for the case to be sealed when the charges were dropped, a request that was granted.

Aldrich was banned from possessing or purchasing guns until the 2021 case was dismissed under a mandatory protection order that was issued by a judge. Authorities seized two firearms from Aldrich as part of the 2021 arrest: a pistol without a serial number, called a “ghost gun,” and an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle.

The weapons were never returned, but Aldrich was able to procure more guns elsewhere and use them to carry out the Nov. 19 attack on dancing clubgoers.

This is a developing story that will be updated.