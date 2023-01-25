A district judge in eastern Colorado on Wednesday dismissed charges against a high school principal who faced up to 12 years in prison after he investigated a tip that students were sexting, closing an unusual case that split the town of Brush.

Bradley Bass, 32, acted in good faith “although misguided, to be sure,” when he found images on several students’ phones and saved them on his work cellphone as evidence, Morgan County District Court Judge Charles M. Hobbs wrote in his ruling.

While Bass violated Colorado law by simply preserving the images, Hobbs ruled that there was “no evidence of deceit or concealment” as he notified law enforcement about the images. He also wrote that Bass had “no improper motive.”

There was no evidence that Bass viewed the images after storing them in a confidential file on the school’s computer system, the judge wrote.

While those precautions weren’t a defense to the charges against Bass, they offered “good faith” evidence he believed he was doing his job, the judge found.

In September, Hobbs threw out charges against Bass’ codefendant and supervisor, Scott Hodgson, finding that the administrator had acted in good faith and thought he was complying with district policy.

No one had ever accused Bass of bad intent, but under Colorado law, knowingly possessing any explicit image of kids is child pornography, no matter the intent. Law enforcement officers investigating are one of the few exceptions to the rule.

The judge’s findings closed a case that garnered national attention about school sexting, which has become increasingly common in high schools across the U.S., with legal risks for anyone possessing, exchanging or mishandling the images.

Colorado has no mandatory training on investigating school sexting. But if a judge determined Bass had violated the law, he could have been branded a sex offender.

Some states, including Colorado, have laws that say teenagers who consensually sext shouldn’t face criminal charges. But few states, if any, carve out exceptions for adults who possess the nude photos without ill intent. And experts say that few, if any, states require teachers and administrators to receive training about the legal liability they could face while investigating a report of sexting.

This is a developing story that will be updated.