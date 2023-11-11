Perhaps it’s impossible for us to recreate the mindset of a new arrival to the pristine high meadows of the Rockies in the late 1800s. Surrounded by 13,000- and 14,000-foot peaks buried in snow, trekking untouched stands of Douglas fir and lodgepole pine, startling grazing herds of deer and elk, those settlers looked up and immediately thought of what to start tearing down. Mining was the draw for Easterners, the rich layers of gold, silver, and eventually, tangentially, molybdenum that had bubbled up with the precious metals in ancient lava.

A winding road between 40-foot vertical benches allows machinery to load and haul out rock for processing on Sept. 18 as the Climax mine atop Fremont Pass plunges deeper into the earth. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)