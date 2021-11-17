Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home

Colorado Sun Newsletters

The best way to stay connected to the news in our beautiful state is to have it hand-delivered right to your inbox. Take a look at our newsletters and get plugged in!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP!

ALL READERS

When: Every weekday morning
Cost: Free!

Sign up!

A guided tour through the best in Colorado journalism. Our staff weaves together a deep look at the hottest topics around. >> Sample

“I start my day with the Sunriser newsletter. It keeps me up to date on what’s happening in our beautiful state.”

Reader @coyotea970

When: 6 a.m. daily
Cost: Free!

Sign up!

Don’t need a guide? This email is just a collection of every new headline on The Sun. No fluff, just news. >> Sample

“I love waking up in the morning and seeing the Colorado Sun headlines newsletter in my inbox. I get to start my morning with a digestible, helpful briefing on the latest in state affairs.”

Allyson L., Reader

When: Saturdays
Cost: Free!

Sign up!

Resources and news about
unemployment, jobs, job training,
hiring, labor issues and more. Find out where the jobs are, where they
aren’t and more about the health of Colorado’s economy. >> Sample

During Covid-19, Tamara’s ‘What’s Working’ column helped me through the maze of figuring out filing for unemployment. And then I became hooked on the rest of The Sun’s articles. Thanks!”

Samantha W., Reader

BASIC+ MEMBERS

When: Sunday mornings
Cost: Free with Basic+ membership

Become a member!

You’re busy. Slow down with us every Sunday with a magazine-style newsletter that is just the right amount of news, fun and ideas to go with your coffee. >> Sample

“From the plains to the mesa and all points between.”

PREMIUM MEMBERS

When: Tuesdays and Fridays
Cost: Free with Premium membership

Become a member!

All politics, no agenda — Colorado’s premier politics newsletter written by The Sun’s award-winning team with breaking exclusive news, insights into the latest happenings and behind-the -scenes looks you can’t get anywhere else. >> Sample

“The Unaffiliated is the best way to make state government (esp. the legislature) accessible.”

Miles B., Member

When: Thursdays
Cost: Free with Premium membership

Become a member!

Colorado’s premier outdoor
industry newsletter by veteran
reporter Jason Blevins. The most
thorough coverage of outdoor
issues, the environment plus insights and serious perspective
on Colorado’s $62 billion
outdoor recreation industry (and
inspiration to get out there to enjoy it). >> Sample

“Jason Blevins’ articles are SUPER USEFUL! Thank you, Jason! I often pass on his articles to local friends.”

A Satisfied Premium Member

When: Wednesdays
Cost: Free with Premium membership

Become a member!

Climate, health and where they intersect. There isn’t a more important topic to cover and veteran reporters Michael Booth and John Ingold bring the latest environmental and health care news with a whole lot of perspective. >> Sample

“Personal health, the health of the great outdoors and the climate of the mind are all bound up tightly in Colorado.”

When: Tuesdays and Fridays
Cost: Free with Premium membership

Become a member!

Get access to veteran writer Mike Littwin‘s columns about Colorado politics, life and more a day before they’re published. >> Sample

“I post Mike Littwin’s columns regularly to my friends across the world.”

Julie R., Member

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!