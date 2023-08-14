The story of how Darin Bigus lost his home starts with a compromised debit card.

A first-time buyer, he paid $267,500 in 2015 for the house on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Aurora. Bigus kept up on his mortgage and watched the value of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom property nearly double as Colorado real estate prices soared. He poured in sweat equity, too, using his construction skills to add personal touches — a remodeled interior, a concrete patio with embedded fiber optic lights, a covered garden.

But as Bigus built on his investment, he was also digging himself into an unrecoverable financial hole.

When he replaced his stolen debit card in early 2020, Bigus said he inadvertently stopped automatic payments on his monthly homeowners association dues. His debt to the Summerhill II HOA grew to $8,649.55 because of attorneys fees and interest. It was money he didn’t have.

Last year, the HOA filed for foreclosure. The house sold at auction for just $76,000. A few months later, the investor who bought the home sold it again for $520,000.

Bigus, 37, had to move back in with his parents. “I honestly thought someone was messing with me,” he said. “It completely destroyed me financially. It destroyed my life.”

Bigus’ property is one of more than 250 in Colorado that have been sold at a sheriff’s auction since 2018 for a fraction of their market value — sometimes less than 10% — after being foreclosed on in court by an HOA, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of thousands of court cases filed in the past six years. At least 100 HOA-foreclosed homes were auctioned off for $60,000 or less.

Values of the house to the left and right of Darin Bigus’ former home, according to Zillow estimates. Investors bought the home for $76,000, and then resold it for $520,000. (Danika Worthington, The Colorado Sun)

The judicial foreclosures were initiated for unpaid HOA debts, not unpaid bank loans, and those debts were sometimes as small as a few thousand dollars before they ballooned with interest, HOA attorneys fees and court costs. Beyond forcing people from their homes, the process eats away at or completely erases generational wealth in a way traditional lender foreclosures for unpaid mortgages, which are more common and involve much larger debts, may not.

It’s happened across the state, from Colorado Springs to Clifton and Denver to Greeley. Arapahoe County has had the highest number of HOA-foreclosed homes sold at auction since 2018, with at least 45.

The process is highly opaque, playing out in court papers, the legal sections of low-circulation print newspapers and at sheriff’s offices, where in-the-know real estate investors cash in on equity that’s erased from the balance sheets of people who often don’t understand what’s happening to them and their most important financial asset.

Nearly half of Colorado’s population — or roughly 2.7 million people — lived in one of the state’s 1 million homes in an HOA-governed community at the end of last year, according to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies. And while there’s been a lot of recent focus in Colorado on the power of HOAs to foreclose on homeowners, there’s been much less attention paid to what happens when an association actually follows through.

A Colorado Sun investigation showed that of roughly 3,000 judicial foreclosures initiated by HOAs in Colorado since 2018, about 8% have resulted in homes being sold at auction.

Aaron Goodlock, an attorney representing the Colorado Legislative Action Committee for the Community Associations Institute, an HOA trade group, said the foreclosure actions and auctions represent a sliver of the Colorado homes that are part of an HOA. He also pointed out that there are more foreclosures in the state by lenders. “The statistical data regarding HOA foreclosure is evidence of community associations exercising significant restraint in enforcement action as compared to banks and other commercial lenders,” Goodlock said.

But even if they’re rare, the effect of an HOA foreclosure is devastating.

The Colorado legislature last year considered changing state law to protect people’s equity during HOA foreclosures, but lawmakers backed down under pressure from the associations.

“Why do they think they’re God?” asked Terry Balmer, whose $1.1 million home in Superior was nearly auctioned off this summer by her HOA for as little as roughly $10,000 before she was able to halt the foreclosure proceedings. “It’s an H-O-A, not G-O-D.”