For a lover of snow, Gunnison country is exactly the right place. I like the winters here. Well, not the below zero stuff so much, although a good frigid slap of reality from severe cold is always a bracing way to start the day. I like that a trip to the Almont post office usually means seeing big horn sheep and a trip to town means seeing herds of elk and deer sheltering in the river bottoms along the highway and sometimes a bald eagle or two. A sense of togetherness surfaces among the people that stay here, shoveling sidewalks and driveways, raking roofs, scraping windshields, dealing with icy roads and blowing whiteouts. I like the wild mood swings winter brings to the mountains, the stark monochromatic landscapes, the piles of snow everywhere.