The 25 most read Colorado Sun stories of 2019

These are the 25 Colorado Sun stories that received the most readership in 2019.
They touch on a wide variety of issues and topic areas, from reporter Jason Blevins’ investigation into Backcountry.com, to a look at production of Neil Young’s new album and persistent coverage of Colorado’s deadly 2018-19 avalanche season.
- Backcountry.com sues anyone who uses its namesake. Is it bullying or just business?
- Colorado abortion rates keep declining. Free IUDs and easier access to the pill are the reason.
- Backcountry.com faces boycotts, social media backlash over trademark lawsuits. But the company remains mum.
- Gov. Polis is about to sign a Colorado net neutrality bill — one with some serious teeth
- Lost for decades, the Colorado Orange apple variety has been found — officially
- Backcountry.com breaks its silence amid trademark lawsuit controversy to apologize and say “we made a mistake”
- What Denver International Airport looked and felt like on Friday, its busiest day ever
- Colorado climber stepped over newly dead bodies to summit Everest. He’s still wrestling with what it all means.
- Neil Young and Crazy Horse spent 11 magical days in Telluride — and the album they made there is coming out soon
- Opinion: Time to stop drinking the Colorado economic Kool-Aid
- At Colorado College, where tuition runs $71,000, many new in-state students will pay just a fraction — or nothing at all
- Adams County DA had “romantic relationship” with victim advocate who died last month, court record says
- Colorado’s first avalanche death of 2019 came during an advanced avalanche-safety course on Red Mountain Pass
- 50 years ago a nuclear bomb was detonated under the Western Slope to release natural gas. Here’s how poorly it went.
- Colorado’s weekend snowstorm prompted avalanches in areas that hadn’t slid in decades. Here’s why.
- Remember the Fort Collins trail runner who killed an attacking mountain lion? Here’s what his life has been like since.
- Amid outbreak threat, Colorado moves to reduce vaccine exemptions despite opposition from Gov. Jared Polis
- A ducked rope line. A massive avalanche: Detailed report on deadly Telluride slide comes as sheriff’s probe continues
- Who’s signing the petition to recall Gov. Jared Polis? People who feel left out in Colorado.
- Could a massive southern Colorado ranch become a state park? It’s an idea just “crazy” enough to work.
- Colorado Springs’ downtown creek has long been viewed as a blight. Then one man started catching trout in it.
- Backcountry.com fires its attorneys, partners with company it targeted in trademark lawsuit as CEO vows to make amends
- In Colorado mountain towns, the U.S. Post Office no longer delivers like it used to
- He survived the Aurora Chuck E. Cheese shooting 25 years ago. A possible death penalty repeal is bringing it all back up.
- Backcountry skier killed in “especially tragic” slide near Telluride, becoming Colorado’s 5th avalanche death of season
