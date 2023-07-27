Keep track of every major Colorado wildfire

Here are the latest updates on active fires

The Colorado Sun is tracking wildfires burning across the state. Information on each fire, including details on size, cause and containment, is gathered from county sheriff’s and fire departments, state fire managers, the U.S. Forest Service and Inciweb, a federal wildfire database.

Flames and smoke burn vegetation near power lines.

Flames of the Spring Creek Fire engulfs the dry vegetation near Battlement Mesa, June 27, outside Parachute. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

 Current Colorado wildfires 

Lowline fire

 0% of the perimeter contained 

Started: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Size: 681 acres
Location: 14 miles northwest of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte
Cause: Lightning

Evacuations were ordered Wednesday after lightning sparked the Lowline fire, which is threatening 10 structures between Squirrel and Mill creeks, according to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests. The fire is burning on a ridge at 9,400 feet in spruce and aspen forest with heavy dead and downed timber. Read more coverage of the Lowline fire here.

Last updated July 27, 2023 8:43 a.m.

Spring Creek fire

 72% of the perimeter contained 

Started: June 24, 2023
Size: 3,256 acres
Location: Southwest of Parachute in Garfield County
Cause: Under investigation

The fire burning southwest of Parachute in western Colorado exploded overnight in late June and grew to 3,000 acres as dry conditions and strong winds fueled the flames. Authorities expect to contain the fire by Oct. 1. Read more coverage of the Spring Creek fire here

Last updated July 26, 2023 11:31 a.m.

Devil’s Thumb fire

 76% of the perimeter contained 

Started: July 4, 2023
Size: 81 acres
Location: Devil’s Thumb trailhead in the Indian Peaks wilderness about 7 miles northeast of Fraser in Grand County
Cause: Lightning

Federal and county fire crews are working to extinguish the fire, which is burning in steep, rocky terrain in the Indian Peak Wilderness with heavy pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown. As of July 21, fire behavior was minimal, but firefighters detected interior heat while infrared mapping the fire.

Last updated July 26, 2023 11:40 a.m.

Coal Mine fire

 95% of the perimeter contained 

Started: July 6, 2023
Size: 286 acres
Location: About 18 miles south of Pagosa Springs in Archuleta County
Cause: Lightning

Crews are working to mop up the lightning-sparked fire in southwest Colorado near the Southern Ute Reservation. In fire managers’ latest update, no smoke was seen coming from the fire despite strong wind gusts.

Last updated July 26, 2023 11:59 a.m.

Arkansas Loop fire

 50% of the perimeter contained 

Started: June 27, 2023
Size: 127 acres
Location: About 25 miles east of Ignacio and 11 miles southeast of Pagosa Springs
Cause: Lightning

Fire crews are working on rocky and uneven terrain on the Southern Ute Reservation to contain the fire. Flames are chewing through pinyon and juniper.

Last updated July 5, 2023 12:05 p.m.

 Contained 2023 fires 

Chris Mountain fire

 100% of the perimeter contained as of July 26 

Started: June 28, 2023
Size: 511 acres
Location: About 12 miles west of Pagosa Springs, north of Highway 160 on Chris Mountain in Archuleta County
Cause: Lightning

Crews worked to contain the fire burning on national forest-owned land, but officials warned that smoke could be visible in the following days as interior pockets of the fire, composed of dead and downed trees, continued to burn. The fire did not cross onto private property, but evacuations were issued (and have since been lifted) for those living near the heel of the fire. 

Last updated July 27, 2023 10:31 a.m. 

Titan fire

 100% of perimeter contained  as of July 2   

Started: June 28, 2023
Size: 930 acres
Location: About 11 miles northwest of Trinidad in Las Animas County
Cause: Under investigation

403 fire

 100% of perimeter contained as of March 30    

Started: March 30, 2023
Size: 1,559 acres
Location: Near Florissant in Teller County, west of Colorado Springs
Cause: Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said his office is pursuing criminal charges against the person who started the fire on their property.

Credits

Reporting: Olivia Prentzel
Editing: David Krause
Page design: Danika Worthington and Kevin Jeffers

