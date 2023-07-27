Keep track of every major Colorado wildfire

76% of the perimeter contained

Started: July 4, 2023

Size: 81 acres

Location: Devil’s Thumb trailhead in the Indian Peaks wilderness about 7 miles northeast of Fraser in Grand County

Cause: Lightning



Federal and county fire crews are working to extinguish the fire, which is burning in steep, rocky terrain in the Indian Peak Wilderness with heavy pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown. As of July 21, fire behavior was minimal, but firefighters detected interior heat while infrared mapping the fire.

Last updated July 26, 2023 11:40 a.m.