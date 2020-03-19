CHART: We’re tracking the surge in Colorado unemployment claims amid the coronavirus crisis

Thousands of Coloradans are expected to lose their jobs in the coming days and weeks as businesses across the state cut their hours or shut down completely as part of officials’ attempts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Jared Polis on March 14 ordered the closure of the state’s ski areas, leaving scores out of work. Then, on March 16, Polis shut down Colorado restaurants and bars to in-person dining for at least 30 days in an order that also shuttered theaters, casinos, gyms and large public venues.

The impact was immediate: In the three days during and after Polis’ orders, 20,700 Coloradans had filed a claim. On Wednesday, March 19, alone, there were 10,000 new filings, up nearly 50% from the day before when outages plagued the online system, said Cher Haavind, deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment.

By comparison, during the Great Recession, the state recorded an average of 4,600 new unemployment claims per week in November 2008, up from 2,500 in November 2007, according to the Associated Press.

Unemployment, which covers 55% of a laid-off worker’s pay, can also be claimed by certain employees whose hours are reduced by more than 10% but less than 40%, or have other temporary work stoppages.

In order to understand the employment blow COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is having on Colorado, The Colorado Sun is tracking daily unemployment claim filings. See the chart below for the latest figures:

The map below from The Associated Press highlights the number of hospitality workers and their average annual income by county along with the number of hospitality businesses. It is helpful in illustrating the potential impact of job loss to so many across the nation.

