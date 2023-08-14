Submit a correction
The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to correct all factual errors. To request a correction, please send an email to corrections@coloradosun.com.
Read The Sun’s corrections policy.
The correction process:
- A reporter or editor will determine if we made an error.
- If an error has occurred, we update the article and add a correction.
- Corrections should appear anywhere that carried the error, including social media, newsletters and podcasts.
- For typos, we correct the error without adding a correction note.
- During breaking news, there are times when initial reports turn out to be incorrect. When this occurs, we update the story and explain the change in the article. We do not add a correction note.
No corrections at this time.