Colorado’s legislature powers through harried final days toward the end of 2022 lawmaking term Wednesday

It was looking grim for Democrats in the Colorado legislature Monday.

There were hundreds of bills left on the calendar, and Republicans in the Colorado House had ground lawmaking to a halt.

Priority measures funding schools, changing Colorado’s unemployment system, increasing penalties for fentanyl users and dealers, and spending millions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid were caught in gridlock as headache-inducing as a Saturday morning on Interstate 70 during ski season. Dozens of measures were at risk of dying as the clock ran down.

Recommended Republican stall tactics in Colorado House threaten fate of dozens of bills as 2022 lawmaking term nears Wednesday close

But after the House worked for about 20 hours straight until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday — and Democrats made some policy concessions — the legislative traffic started moving again.

“In the end,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat, “we’ll get done everything that we need to get done.”

Colorado’s 2022 lawmaking term, which was marked by unprecedented spending fueled by a strong state budget and billions in federal COVID aid, is ending at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday as most legislative sessions do: with some bills falling short of the passage but most of the big-ticket items being approved, albeit after being pared back.

“There’s always some bills that die at the very end of session,” Fenberg said, “but, overall, we got all of our priorities across the finish line.”

Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.



Each edition is filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.

The legislation altering the unemployment system passed. The bills spending federal COVID aid dollars and the one financing schools advanced past the blockade. And the fentanyl measure is nearing completion.

The most notable measure to fall short in the final days was Senate Bill 138, climate change legislation that would have enacted new emissions reductions deadlines and aimed to increase renewable energy and carbon sequestration in Colorado. The bill was sidelined in exchange for Republicans in the House agreeing to back off their filibuster.

Senate Bill 230, an attempt to extend collective bargaining rights to more than 250,000 public sector workers, was scaled back to allow fewer than 38,000 county employees to collectively bargain but not strike. Counties with populations of less than 5,000 people would now be excluded from the measure under an amendment adopted in the final days of the lawmaking term, in part to appease the GOP. The legislation is still pending Wednesday.

“I think there were some good-faith concessions on the part of the Democrats,” said state Rep. Dave Williams, a Colorado Springs Republican who helped lead the House GOP’s long delay. “We were willing to go ahead and go back to regular order.”

For several hours late Monday it appeared Republicans would try to filibuster through the end of the session Wednesday by asking for bills to be read at length, offering amendments with no chance of passing and speaking in opposition to measures for long stretches. There was even briefly talk of a special legislative session being called to pass any bills that died on the calendar.

But when state representatives emerged Tuesday morning from their marathon overnight work session, the urge to fight had mostly passed. Members of the House returned to their desks ready to move forward.

Assistant House Majority Leader Serena Gonzales Gutierrez, D-Denver, said she never got too worried on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

“I just had faith that we would be able to get through it,” she said. “I know that there was quite a bit on the calendar, but everybody was working really hard … to come to some resolution and be able to move things through.

Notable bills that passed on Wednesday:

House Bill 1244, which aims to reduce toxic air pollutants, including by creating a new program in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to regulate them.

House Bill 1355, which would charge manufacturers of packaged goods a fee that would go toward creating a statewide recycling program. It was amended to give the legislature more oversight over the program.

This is a developing story that will be updated.