New bill would stiffen Colorado’s penalties for fentanyl dealers, but leave misdemeanor possession law in place

Possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute the powerful opioid would become a more serious felony crime in Colorado under a bill set to be introduced by Democrats and Republicans in the legislature this week.

But having less than 4 grams of the drug for personal use would remain a low-level, misdemeanor offense.

The measure is state lawmakers’ response to skyrocketing overdose deaths from fentanyl in Colorado. Five people died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Commerce City in February. Authorities believe the people thought they were ingesting cocaine.

The bill would:

Make possessing 0-4 grams of a fentanyl compound or mixture with the intent to distribute it a Class 3 drug felony, punishable by two to six years in prison

Make possessing 4-50 grams of a fentanyl compound or mixture with the intent to distribute it a Class 2 drug felony, which carries a penalty of four to 16 years in prison

Make possessing more than 50 grams of a fentanyl compound or mixture with the intent to distribute it a Class 1 drug felony. That comes with a prison term of up to 32 years.

Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.



Each edition if filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.

The bill would make it a Class 1 drug felony to distribute fentanyl if it leads to someone’s death. And it would make possessing a pill press used to mix fentanyl with other drugs a Class 1 drug felony.

The measure includes a $20 million allocation to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to fund distribution of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan. Money would also be set aside for the purchase of fentanyl test strips.

The bill, however, leaves in place a much-criticized 2019 law that made possession of up to 4 grams of almost all illicit drugs for personal use a misdemeanor.

The 2019 measure, House Bill 1263, was meant to treat drug addiction as a public health issue instead of shunting the problem over to the criminal justice system. But critics say the 4 gram limit is dangerously out of step with the potency of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fatal at about 2 or 3 milligrams.

Four grams could amount to as many as 2,000 fatal doses of the drug, which is 50 times more potent than heroin and 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Republicans have seized on the 2019 law, which passed with bipartisan support, to attack Democrats heading into the November election.

Gov. Jared Polis previously said the 2019 bill “got some things wrong.” Prosecutors have called on the governor and legislature to alter the law and make possessing any level of fentanyl a felony.

Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser, both Democrats, have expressed support for increasing criminal penalties tied to fentanyl.

“When somebody has enough fentanyl to kill 1,000 people or 2,000 people, absolutely we need additional criminal sanctions to make sure that they can be detained and prevented from harming Coloradans,” Polis told The Sun earlier this year.

The one tweak to the misdemeanor possession law under the new bill would be that offenders would have to go through mandatory substance-abuse assessment, and possibly treatment, if convicted of possessing fentanyl for personal use.

Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat who sponsored the 2019 legislation and is working on this year’s measure, too, said the new bill combines stiff penalties for high-level drug dealers with a “public-health approach.”

“It’s a tough issue. People are dying from fentanyl overdoses,” Herod said. But “incarceration is not going to get us out of this.”

Rep. Mike Lynch, a Wellington Republican who has been working on the fentanyl overdose issue, will be one of the prime sponsors of the new bill. He said provisions asked for by the state’s district attorneys to increase the criminal penalties for fentanyl dealers are included in the upcoming legislation.

Lynch said he has reservations about the bill’s price tag, which he said is $29 million, but that “it’s worth the experiment” given how lethal fentanyl is.

If it were up to him, Lynch said he would repeal the 2019 misdemeanor drug-possession law, but he recognizes that’s not “politically feasible.”

More than 800 people died from fentanyl across Colorado in 2021, up from 540 the year before, according to state health department data. That includes 19 people in Boulder County who died of fentanyl or a combination of drugs including fentanyl since February 2021.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors announced they had filed charges against a woman accused of selling fentanyl pills to two Colorado Springs high school students. A friend of one of the students snorted a pill and died at her desk at school.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Special

Report Denver doctor helped patients with severe anorexia obtain aid-in-dying medication, spurring national ethics debate A recent case study shocked psychiatrists across the country and added fuel to a long debate about whether right-to-die laws would lead to state-sanctioned deaths of people with mental illness and disabilities. >> READ