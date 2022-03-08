We’re tracking how Colorado lawmakers spend $1 billion of federal aid on affordable housing, behavioral health

Colorado lawmakers this week began introducing legislation to spend roughly $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid dollars to bolster affordable housing and improve the state’s behavioral health system.

The Colorado Sun is tracking the bills, what they do and how much each one would allocate. The money was sent to Colorado through the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion bill passed by Congress last year to help the nation weather the coronavirus crisis.

Measures will be rolled out in groups over the next several weeks.

We will update this story as new legislation is introduced.

Last updated on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Affordable housing

House Bill 1282: This measure would allocate $40 million to encourage and support the construction of “innovative forms” of affordable housing in Colorado, including modular, prefabricated and manufactured homes. The Colorado Office of Economic Development will distribute the money through grants and loans to businesses located in Colorado that create innovative housing.

Senate Bill 146: This legislation would allocate $25 million to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority’s middle-income access program, which aims to help families and people who make too much money to qualify for housing funded by low-income housing tax credits.

Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.



Each edition if filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.

Behavioral health

House Bill 1243: This measure would allocate a total of $14 million, including $600,000 to a grant program aimed at helping improve security at public schools. Another $2 million would go toward the existing Behavioral Health Care Professional Matching Grant Program in the Colorado Department of Education, which aims to help public schools increase the number of people providing substance abuse and behavioral health care to students. Finally, the bill would extend by two years, until 2024, a program that reimburses mental health counselors for providing up to three mental health sessions to kids screened into the program.

House Bill 1281: Local governments and nonprofits could apply for $90 million in grants to create community-based behavioral health programs, especially those aimed at children and families. The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration would be in charge of distributing the money through what would be called the health-care continuum gap grant program.

House Bill 1283: This measure would dedicate $54 million to expanding intensive residential and outpatient behavioral health care for young people and their families. Now, many children are sent to other states because such care isn’t available in Colorado. The money would also go toward building and staffing a neuropsych facility at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Fort Logan.

Senate Bill 147: This bill aims to address youth suicide by spending $11 million to create the Colorado pediatric psychiatry consultation and access program at the University of Colorado. The program would strive to help pediatricians identify and treat mental health issues in their patients. Some of the money would be used to expand school-based health care, primarily in low-income parts of the state.

Senate Bill 148: This measure would allocate $5 million to make a grant to one or more Native American tribes in Colorado for the development of a behavioral health facility.

Economic and workforce development

Bills spending money in these areas have not been introduced yet.

What you need to know about the money

The Colorado legislature received $3.8 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, about $1.2 billion of which was distributed last year. That doesn’t include the billions sent directly to cities and towns across the state.

The bills being passed by the legislature are expected to mostly, if not all, be bipartisan. They come after lawmakers spent the summer and fall studying the state’s economic, affordable housing and behavioral health needs.

To see how lawmakers distributed stimulus money last year, read this Colorado Sun story.

This is a developing story that will be updated.