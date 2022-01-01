Two people are missing after the Marshall fire swept through Boulder County, authorities said Saturday, a day after they said all missing persons had been accounted for and that no one had died in the disaster.

Jennifer Churchill, a spokeswoman for the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, declined to release the identities of the two missing people. She also would not say where the missing people were when the fire roared through.

But 9News reports one of the missing people is 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, who lived in Superior. “They tried to go out,” Hutch Armstrong, Turnbull’s grandson, told the television station. “(Her home) was engulfed.”

“We’ll continue to look for those folks and report out as soon as we have information,” she said.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle on Friday called it a miracle that no one had been killed in the fire. Gov. Jared Polis echoed the celebration. But Churchill said Pelle had not been properly briefed and was unaware of the two unaccounted for people.

“I think the sheriff probably wasn’t adequately briefed by us,” Churchill said. “That was an unfortunate error. We feel terrible.”

Gov. Jared Polis and other elected officials speak to reporters about the Marshall fire on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Boulder County. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

The Marshall fire burned across 6,000 acres on Thursday, torching as many as 1,000 homes. Tens of thousands were evacuated from Superior and Louisville.

Many residents have been allowed to return to their homes. Some have found them completely destroyed.

A winter snowstorm blanketing the Front Range has halted the fire’s spread, though some mandatory evacuations remain in place. U.S. 36 has reopened between Denver and Boulder.

This is a developing story that will be updated.