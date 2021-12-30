At least six people burned, two towns evacuated as wind-fueled fire quickly spreads through Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY — Wildfires fanned by winds gusting up to 110 mph forced the chaotic evacuation of thousands of people east of Boulder on Thursday. The fires have burned several structures, knocked out power to thousands and injured at least six people who were treated for burns.

UC Health, in Broomfield, had received six burn victim patients as of 3 p.m. Thursday, spokesperson Kelli Christensen confirmed.

The entire towns of Superior and Louisville, home to more than 32,000 people, were evacuated as the Marshall fire closed in. Videos taken in the area and posted to social media showed the fire approaching businesses and patrons evacuating, and at least one home has caught fire and is burning.

Flames were consuming grass and shrubs lining a Costco parking lot, and huge smoke plumes were showing up on satellite images. A fire ravaged a home in South Boulder.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in response to the fires.

Allyson Gutirrez-bundy, 60, said she evacuated from San Souci Trailer Park more than two hours ago at the urging of the property manager. She could see the fire from her trailer, where she has lived for more than two years. “I’m just in shock right now,” she said, shouting over the wind as it rocked her truck.

Gutirrez-bundy and her dog Little Bear we’re headed to stables where she keeps her horses.

She said she was frustrated by the lack of national leadership on climate change.

“I’m 60 years old, and I’ve never seen the drought this bad,” said Gutirrez-bundy, who has lived in the region her whole life. “I’ve been watching the trees die, it was inevitable. I’ve been waiting for this day to come, and I’m really scared.”

Several cars pulled off the highway overlooking Superior, including Brandon Green and Justin Fuller, two friends renting a new townhome behind the Tesla facility in Superior. They sat in their car watching the smoke. Fuller said they were on holiday break at home and evacuated as soon as they got word.

The strong wind toppled power lines across the region. As of Thursday afternoon, Xcel Energy was reporting 362 outages in Colorado, due largely to wind, with nearly 28,000 customers affected.

Xcel had pre-emptively shut down power in some areas of the state to prevent power lines from sparking new blazes, spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said.

“Our crews are working with fire officials, including responding to requests to stop electric service to areas affected by the fires. The fires may also impact natural gas service in some areas. Our crews are also working in extreme conditions to restore power that has been impacted by the wind,” Aguayo said in a statement.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management announced the evacuation orders for Superior shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and told residents to flee if they see flames.

Louisville, which has a population of more than 21,000 residents, was ordered to evacuate shortly after at about 2:15 p.m. and a pre-evacuation order was issued for some Broomfield residents about 3 p.m.

Boulder OEM is getting many calls about residents seeing fire. IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE. Go east, go north, but leave immediately. More info to come through OEM channels. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

By 3 p.m., the plume of smoke became so dense it turned daylight into dusk. Smoke was visible from downtown Denver, about 25 miles away.



Traffic was growing heavier on I-25 and other major roads in the area, including in Lafayette, where some residents were fleeing of their own accord, contributing to a major jam on State Highway 7. Bits of ash drifted onto cars.

U.S. 36 has been closed in both directions between Interlocken Loop in Broomfield and Baseline Road in Boulder.

Meanwhile, the Middle Fork fire is burning north of Boulder, near the intersection of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road.

Residents were told to evacuate to the South Boulder Recreation Center, at 1360 Gillaspie Drive in Boulder and the Longmont Senior Center, at 910 Longs Peak Ave. in Longmont. People can also evacuate to the Lafayette YMCA at 2800 Dagny Way.

Watching flames in my neighborhood from atop a hill on evac… scanner blurbs from friends are scary. Structures being lost. Going to friend’s house now. Stay safe neighbors. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CDdOQYIjwE — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) December 30, 2021

High winds gusting up to 110 mph were reported in Boulder County on Thursday, causing alarm that fires could spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service Office in Boulder warned on Twitter that the fires have caused a life-threatening situation in the Louisville and Superior areas.

Life threating situation in Superior and Louisville areas!



Fast moving fires are in the area. Gather more information and please be prepared to evacuate immediately. # cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021

Boulder police warned drivers to stay off the road to avoid clogging the road as blowing smoke will reduce visibility.

Officials have not provided an estimated acreage of the fires.

The fires, which ignited during the last week of December, underscore the growing threat of climate change in Colorado as drought persists and wildfire season extends further into the year.

Strong winds are fanning the flames of the #marshallfire, prompting evacuations in parts of Boulder County, Colorado. https://t.co/XxTrDgFCjC pic.twitter.com/EFmKHe7Eom — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) December 30, 2021

“Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County,” Gov. Jared Polis said on Twitter. “Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded.”

Staff writers Jesse Paul, Shannon Najmabadi and Thy Vo contributed to this report.

This is a developing story that will be updated.