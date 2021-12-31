Snow, calmer winds Friday could help firefighters tame Marshall fire in Boulder County

Less severe winds and several inches of snow could help subdue the destructive Marshall fire Friday, a day after 100 mph gusts fueled flames that likely burned more than 600 homes in Boulder County and forced thousands of residents to flee for safety.

“Unfortunately, so much damage has already been done. But the one thing we do have going in our favor is that generally, the winds will be lighter,” said David Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Gusty winds were expected Thursday night, Barjenbruch said, though far less strong than what was recorded early in the day, when gusts of 110 mph were recorded. Even so, winds pushed the fire south from Superior, causing a mandatory evacuation of the Meadow View neighborhood of Westminster.

Winds are expected to die down significantly starting about 7 a.m. Friday as a cold front moves through the area, Barjenbruch said.

Up to 4 to 8 inches of snow is also forecast for Boulder, Louisville and Superior, with up to 10 inches in the foothills, he said. Significant snowfall will likely start to fall about 1 p.m. – though flurries could start earlier – and continue through the night, he said.

Barjenbruch expects poor air quality early Friday, but said snow later in the day will help remove smoke from the air.

“It will get higher particulates out of the air and get smoke particles, soot and ash out of the air and cleaner air to breathe (Friday) afternoon and evening,” he said.

The Marshall fire, which was likely ignited by a downed power line early Thursday, quickly erupted, growing to 1,600 acres and forcing evacuations in Superior and then Louisville.

“The fire races so fast. The fuels are so dry. The grass is so dry. Obviously, the fire just runs where the wind blows it and it does it very quickly,” Barjenbruch said. “So that’s what makes it a very dangerous situation like what we had (Thursday).”

Officials estimated about 370 homes were destroyed in the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior and an additional 210 may have been destroyed in Old Town Superior. It’s still unknown how many homes were lost in Louisville and unincorporated areas of Boulder County.

If the estimates are accurate, the Marshall fire will be Colorado’s most destructive fire in history, surpassing the Black Forest fire, which destroyed 489 homes and killed two people north of Colorado Springs in 2013; the East Troublesome fire, which burned 366 homes north of Kremmling in Grand County in October 2020; and the Waldo Canyon fire, which burned 347 homes and killed two near Colorado Springs in 2012.