Snow tamps down Marshall fire flames, but freezing temps bring a different set of problems

As snow blanketed the rubble left by the Marshall fire, helping cool remaining hot spots, some Boulder County residents whose homes survived the fire now face sub-freezing temperatures without power.

The threat of frozen pipes and uncomfortable, even dangerous, nights without heat were drawbacks of a storm credited with calming the Marshall fire after it torched up to 1,000 homes and forced 30,000 people to flee.

“The snow is definitely going to help out some hot spots and help get things under control. The cold temperatures also make the fire less active. The problem is that it is going to be difficult for people to either try to return home especially if their utilities are not turned on,” said Jennifer Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder. “It’s just going to be miserable.”

Friday’s low was expected to drop to 4 degrees, before rising to 15 degrees Saturday, Stark said. Saturday’s low is expected to be 8 degrees.

As of Friday evening, 3.4 inches inches of snow had fallen in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service. Between 6 and 8 inches are expected to fall in Boulder, with slightly less accumulating in the burn zones in Superior and Louisville, Stark said.

Calmer winds, lower temperatures and flurries of snow that began to dust parts of the burned area helped firefighters Friday. While there’s no containment, officials said they didn’t believe the fire would grow Friday.

Pockets within the burn area continued to smolder.

Some residents who were able to return home Friday found fresh worries upon their arrival.

While the Marshall fire spared the Sans Soucie mobile home community, just northwest of where the fire began, a pre-fire windstorm left a trail of destruction.



Resident Harry Snyder said the gale force winds ripped part of a neighbor’s roof off and blew it into his home. A massive limb broke off a tree and fell onto his roof, partly suspended by a sagging utility line. Power to the community, on Colorado 93 south of Boulder, went out.

Power was still out at the park on Friday afternoon as temperatures plunged and snow began to fall, and Snyder said about half the residents hadn’t come back, raising fears their pipes would burst.

“We’re trying to figure out how to shut off those water lines,” Snyder said. “People here can’t afford that kind of damage.”

The arrival of utility workers on Friday afternoon buoyed spirits among residents, though the workers said they were mainly assessing damage and weren’t sure when they would be able to restore power.

Xcel Energy said Friday about 150 employees were working to restore services to customers in Superior and Louisville, but it will likely be days before everyone’s gas and electricity is turned back on.

Running generators will be dangerous without proper ventilation and could cause carbon monoxide poisoning, Stark said.

“It is kind of problematic to try and return home, especially if you don’t have utilities and proper precautions with alternate heat sources,” she said.”That is a source of concern for us and others in the emergency management community.”

Despite single-digit temperatures in the forecast, many residents planned to ride out the storm in their homes.

“If things get worse here, I have no money to repair anything, so I’d like to keep an eye on my home,” said Bob Goukas, 82, as he cranked up a propane heater in his living room in the Sans Souci community. “I’m living on the edge.”

Others weren’t waiting for the power to be restored.

Karla Ottero and her cat, Pumpkin, prepare to leave the Sans Souci mobile home community to spend the night in a hotel amid a prolonged power outage on Friday. (David Gilbert, The Colorado Sun)

Karla Ottero was taking her cat Pumpkin to a room at the Millennium hotel in Boulder.

“Realistically, a lot of things actually went right for us,” she said. “The park is still here. I’m grateful we were so fortunate.”

The Marshall fire appears to be Colorado’s most destructive wildfire, in terms of lost homes. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said he would not be surprised if 1,000 fires were destroyed.

It’s also expected to be the state’s costliest fire when it comes to insurance claims.