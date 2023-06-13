At least 11 people were wounded in two downtown Denver shootings late Monday or early Tuesday following the Nuggets’ NBA Finals victory Monday night.

A shooting near the intersection of 20th and Market streets left 10 people wounded, including three who were in critical condition, according to the Denver Police Department. Seven of the wounded people were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the 10 wounded people is also a suspect in the shooting, police said.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages,” police said in a tweet. “Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

A second shooting near the intersection of 15th Street and Tremont Place left another person wounded. No suspect information was released. Police did not provide information on the condition of the victim.

People flooded downtown Denver on Monday night after the Nuggets won their first NBA championship in the franchise’s 47-year existence. There were large gatherings of people at intersections across Lower Downtown.

A pedestrian was also seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway just south of downtown.

The suspect vehicle in the hit and run is a white 2004 Acura TL sedan with Colorado license plate CFHC16. Police say the case possibly has damage to its front passenger side.