The Denver Nuggets will celebrate their first NBA title with tens of thousands of fans Thursday morning when downtown Denver turns into a victory parade and party.

The pre-party in Civic Center park begins at 9 a.m. and the parade will leave from Union Station at 10 a.m. The route will mirror previous championship celebrations and travel down 17th Street to Broadway, then go south to Civic Center.

The Denver Nuggets victory parade is set for 10 a.m. Thursday in downtown Denver and then there will be a rally at Civic Center park starting around noon. (Courtesy Denver Nuggets)

The parade is expected to take about two hours to wind through downtown. There will be a rally on a stage on the steps of the City and County Building facing Bannock Street starting around noon. Team officials, players, coaches and other Denver and Colorado dignitaries are expected to speak. Early weather forecasts are predicting clear skies in the morning and rain chances holding off until the afternoon.

Video screens around Civic Center will show the parade live. For those who cannot make it to Denver, the celebration will be aired live on the Altitude Network and also the ABC-affiliate Denver7.

The Nuggets won their first NBA title after 47 years in the league with a Game 5 victory Monday night against the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals 4-1.

For more information go to nuggets.com/celebration.