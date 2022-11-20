Five people were killed and 18 were hurt late Saturday in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in the latest episode of mass violence in Colorado.

The shooting happened just before midnight at Club Q at 3430 N. Academy Blvd. That’s near Palmer Park, just northeast of downtown Colorado Springs.

Lt. Pam Castro, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said officers were first called to the scene at 11:57 p.m. “We did get numerous calls on this,” she said.

Castro said 911 callers reported there was an active shooter at the club.

Castro said a suspect was “located,” but she didn’t elaborate on who the suspect was, including their name, age or gender. The person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. She said no police officers fired a gun during the event.

“The investigation is in the very initial stages,” Castro said at a news conference early Sunday, declining to discuss a motive for the shooting.

Castro said the number of dead and wounded “is subject to change as the investigation continues.”

Club Q posted on Facebook early Sunday that it “is devastated by the senseless attack on our community.”

“Our pray(ers) and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” the post said. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

On Club Q’s website, the nightclub advertises a live DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Saturday night, preceded by drag show earlier in the night.

Police are expected to release more information at an 8 a.m. news conference Sunday.

More than 30 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to the shooting. Several ambulances transported three patients to the hospital simultaneously from the shooting.

The last mast shooting in Colorado Springs happened in May 2021, when a gunman opened fire on a birthday party, killing six people and himself. The gunman was the boyfriend of one of the victims.

In 2015, a gunman opened fire on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Four were killed, including a police officer.

The Club Q shooting is the worst mast shooting in Colorado since a gunman killed 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder in March 2021.

This is a developing story that will be updated.