Marshall Fire

President Joe Biden will tour Boulder County fire damage on Friday

The visit was announced by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, who said he and Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Biden during the visit.

Jesse Paul
10:37 AM MST on Jan 5, 2022
A Boulder Rural Fire Department firefighter approaches a burning home near Trail Ridge Road and Washington Avenue in Louisville, CO, on Dec. 30, 2021. Driven by 110 mph winds, the Marshall fire ripped through Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County, consuming 6,200 acres and destroying 991 buildings. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado on Friday to tour the damage caused by last week’s wildfire in Boulder County.

The visit was announced Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, who said he and Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Biden during the visit.

“I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his administration for authorizing a swift disaster declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength,” Neguse said in a written statement.

Polis said he plans to convey to Biden the short-, medium- and long-term needs of those affected by the fire.

“I think it will valuable for him to see some of the impact first hand,” the governor said at a news conference Wednesday.

The Marshall fire destroyed 991 homes and businesses and damaged about 125 more structures when it swept through Superior and Louisville on Thursday. Two people remain missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jesse Paul

