MAP: These are the 991 homes destroyed and 127 damaged in the Marshall fire

The Marshall fire is officially the most destructive in Colorado history in terms of the number of homes destroyed.

Boulder County authorities on Saturday released a list of the addresses of the 991 homes destroyed and 127 damaged in the 6,000-acre fire.

Here’s a breakdown of where the destruction happened:

553 were destroyed in Louisville, 45 were damaged

332 were destroyed in Superior, 60 were damaged

106 homes were destroyed in unincorporated Boulder County, 22 were damage

We mapped out the addresses below. The red markers are destroyed homes while the blue ones are damaged ones.

NOTE: The entire Sagamore neighborhood was destroyed, but that is not yet reflected on our map. There may be other homes that were destroyed that are not yet reflected on the map as well.

Here is a searchable list of the homes that were destroyed or damaged in the fire:

Below is a Boulder Officer of Emergency Management map showing the burn area as well as the latest evacuation zone information:

MAP OF EVACUATION ZONES

MOST DESTRUCTIVE COLORADO FIRES >> Marshall fire | 2021

Destroyed 991 homes and damaged 127 more in the latest estimates from officials.

>> Black Forest fire | 2013

Destroyed 489 homes and killed two people north of Colorado Springs

>> East Troublesome fire | 2020

Burned 366 homes north of Kremmling in Grand County

>> Waldo Canyon fire | 2012

Burned 347 homes and killed two people on Colorado Springs’ west side

>> High Park fire| 2012

Destroyed 259 homes or cabins west of Fort Collins

>> Cameron Peak fire | 2020

Destroyed 224 homes and 208,663 acres near the High Park burn scar west Source: Published reports and official statements