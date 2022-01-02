Sub-zero temperatures have challenged authorities’ efforts to search for the victims and also restore power

Rising temperatures Sunday are expected to clear the way into parts of Superior and Louisville left decimated by the Marshall fire, as authorities continue the search for the remains of three people who are still missing.

A sub-zero chill overnight began to rise to a predicted high of 40 degrees in Boulder, the National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted Sunday morning.

That could assist authorities as they bring cadaver dogs to Superior, where two people have been reported missing, and to Marshall, where a third person remains missing. All are presumed dead. Authorities Saturday said the search had been complicated by snow piled up on the burned foundations where they expect to find remains.

After a frigid start in spots today, temperatures will moderate quickly. Highs will be around 40° in Denver with plenty of sunshine. #COwx pic.twitter.com/JrCs3A90cD — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 2, 2022

Among those missing is 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, who lived in Superior. Denver’s 9News reported that Turnbull was last seen in her house as it was “engulfed” in flames. A family member was unable to help her get out and had to flee, the station reported.

Warmer weather will also help Xcel Energy continue to restore power to homes impacted by the Marshall Fire, which destroyed 991 homes and businesses and damaged another 127, making it the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history in terms of the number of homes and businesses torched. The blaze easily surpassed the next-most destructive fire, the Black Forest fire, which torched 489 homes north of Colorado Springs in 2013.

Xcel crews continued to work into Saturday night, the company reported on its Facebook page.

“We expect nearly all customers who are able to accept power to have service restored yet tonight, with the exception of about 500 customers who lost service due to fire or today’s weather,” the company stated on its Facebook page on Saturday night.

Those customers live in areas with “rugged terrain,” where restoration is harder, especially with winter weather. Xcel expects to restore power to them on Sunday.

The fire’s cause remains unknown. Investigators have served a search warrant in their hunt for answers, but Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle declined to provide details.