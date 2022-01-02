Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Marshall Fire

Higher temperatures expected to ease search for three people missing after Marshall fire

Sub-zero temperatures have challenged authorities’ efforts to search for the victims and also restore power

Erica Breunlin
8:06 AM MST on Jan 2, 2022
A home destroyed by Marshall Fire left smoldering in Old Town Superior on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

Rising temperatures Sunday are expected to clear the way into parts of Superior and Louisville left decimated by the Marshall fire, as authorities continue the search for the remains of three people who are still missing.

A sub-zero chill overnight began to rise to a predicted high of 40 degrees in Boulder, the National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted Sunday morning.

That could assist authorities as they bring cadaver dogs to Superior, where two people have been reported missing, and to Marshall, where a third person remains missing. All are presumed dead. Authorities Saturday said the search had been complicated by snow piled up on the burned foundations where they expect to find remains. 

Among those missing is 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, who lived in Superior. Denver’s 9News reported that Turnbull was last seen in her house as it was “engulfed” in flames. A family member was unable to help her get out and had to flee, the station reported. 

Warmer weather will also help Xcel Energy continue to restore power to homes impacted by the Marshall Fire, which destroyed 991 homes and businesses and damaged another 127, making it the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history in terms of the number of homes and businesses torched. The blaze easily surpassed the next-most destructive fire, the Black Forest fire, which torched 489 homes north of Colorado Springs in 2013.

Xcel crews continued to work into Saturday night, the company reported on its Facebook page.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“We expect nearly all customers who are able to accept power to have service restored yet tonight, with the exception of about 500 customers who lost service due to fire or today’s weather,” the company stated on its Facebook page on Saturday night.

Those customers live in areas with “rugged terrain,” where restoration is harder, especially with winter weather. Xcel expects to restore power to them on Sunday.

The fire’s cause remains unknown. Investigators have served a search warrant in their hunt for answers, but Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle declined to provide details. 

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Erica Breunlin

Read More:

The Latest

Higher temperatures expected to ease search for three people missing after Marshall fire

Sub-zero temperatures have challenged authorities’ efforts to search for the victims and also restore power

Marshall Fire
Erica Breunlin
40 minutes ago

“Where do we go to escape this?” The Marshall fire is Colorado’s new reality.

The Marshall fire’s spread through a densely developed, urban environment made one thing clear: Very few parts of Colorado are completely safe from wildfire.

Marshall Fire
Jason Blevins
,
Jesse Paul
, and
Kevin Simpson
4:10 AM MST

Littwin: Boulder County wildfire comes to the wrong place at the wrong time. You can expect it to happen again.

The most destructive fire in Colorado history hits the suburbs. And if you don’t think this is a climate-change event, you’re just not paying attention.

Opinion Columns
Mike Littwin
2:06 AM MST

From new releases to exclusive interviews, SunLit built on its bedrock of Colorado award winners

The challenge of creating a best-of collection proved harder than ever, but here are some highlights from 2021

SunLit
Kevin Simpson
2:05 AM MST

See more stories