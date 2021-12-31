Here is everything we know about the Marshall fire so far

A wildfire fanned by winds gusting up to 110 mph burned hundreds of homes, forced thousands to flee and injured at least 6 people. Here is the latest information we have on the Marshall fire.

Last update: Friday, Dec. 31, at 9:20 a.m.

Acreage: 1,600 acres, as of Thursday evening

Containment: Unknown

Damage: An estimated 600 homes were feared lost as of Thursday night, including 370 homes in the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior and possibly 210 more in Old Town Superior, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said.

The number is expected to grow as officials calculate the numbers of homes destroyed in Louisville and unincorporated areas of Boulder County that were in the fire’s path.

Location: The Marshall fire, burning south of Boulder, forced evacuations in Superior and Louisville, which are home to more than 32,000 people.

The cause of the Marshall fire

The fire likely started from downed power lines, but it will take several days for investigators to determine the fire’s exact cause, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

When did the Marshall fire start?

The fire was reported midday Thursday.

Where to find the evacuation zones and centers?

Areas under evacuation orders can be found here.

Here are the evacuation centers: