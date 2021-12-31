Skip to contents

Marshall Fire

Here is everything we know about the Marshall fire so far

How it started, where it's currently burning, how many acres are burning and more

Olivia Prentzel
9:29 AM MST on Dec 31, 2021
The Marshall Fire continued to burn Thursday night, driven by 110 mph winds, destroying nearly 600 homes in Boulder County. Thursday December 30, 2021. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun)

A wildfire fanned by winds gusting up to 110 mph burned hundreds of homes, forced thousands to flee and injured at least 6 people. Here is the latest information we have on the Marshall fire.

Last update: Friday, Dec. 31, at 9:20 a.m.

Acreage: 1,600 acres, as of Thursday evening

Containment: Unknown

Damage: An estimated 600 homes were feared lost as of Thursday night, including 370 homes in the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior and possibly 210 more in Old Town Superior, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said.

The number is expected to grow as officials calculate the numbers of homes destroyed in Louisville and unincorporated areas of Boulder County that were in the fire’s path.

Location: The Marshall fire, burning south of Boulder, forced evacuations in Superior and Louisville, which are home to more than 32,000 people.

Questions? Send us your questions about the Marshall fire and we’ll try to answer them for you.

The cause of the Marshall fire

The fire likely started from downed power lines, but it will take several days for investigators to determine the fire’s exact cause, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

When did the Marshall fire start?

The fire was reported midday Thursday.

Where to find the evacuation zones and centers?

Areas under evacuation orders can be found here.

Here are the evacuation centers:

>> Mother flees her Superior home with 2 sons: “Everything is gone. I am certain of it.”

>> As many as 600 homes lost, 6 people injured as Marshall fire quickly spreads across Boulder County

>> Snow, calmer winds Friday could help firefighters tame Marshall fire in Boulder County

>> MAP: Where to find Marshall fire evacuation zones, centers

Here is everything we know about the Marshall fire so far

How it started, where it's currently burning, how many acres are burning and more

