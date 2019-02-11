Where to watch your local city council meeting and more in Colorado

Finding a city’s local government or public-access TV channel isn’t easy. Many have moved online to broadcast local government meetings live.



We started keeping track of some of the cities and their public-access and government-meeting channels and thought that readers of The Colorado Sun might be interested. Here’s a list of channels or streaming links in Colorado. Please contact Tamara Chuang at tamara@coloradosun.com with updates, additions and corrections.

Last updated Sept. 13, 2019

Adams County

Online: Commissioner meetings streamed on YouTube and live and on-demand



Arvada

Comcast: Channels 8 and 880

Online: arvada.org/about/media-gallery/katv-8-live-stream



Aspen

Comcast subscribers: Channel 12 (from Aspen to El Jebel); 82 (Carbondale to Glenwood)

Antenna: Channel 11 (Pitkin County)

Online: Grassroots TV (live stream)



Aurora

Comcast Channels 8 and 880 (government)

Online: AuroraTV.org (live stream)



Avon

Comcast: Channel 5

Online/on-demand: highfivemedia.org/local-government



Boulder

Comcast: Channels 8 and 880 (government); Ch. 54 (educational)

Online: bouldercolorado.gov/boulder8/



Brighton

Comcast: Channel 8

Online: brightonco.gov/253/KBRI-Channel-8



Broomfield

Comcast: Channel 8

Online: broomfield.org/159/Video-Production (live stream)



Castle Rock

Comcast: Channel 22

Online/on-demand: crgov.com/2272/Watch-Council-Meetings

City of Commerce City

Comcast: Channel 8, 880

Online/on-demand: c3gov.com/explore/media-news/video-center

Colorado Springs

Comcast: Channels 18 and 880

CenturyLink: Channel 18

Online: coloradosprings.gov/city-communications/page/springstv-18 (live stream)

Cortez:

Online: City Council meetings



Denver

Comcast: Channels 8/880, 58 (government); Channels 56, 881 and 219 (public access); and Channels 22 and 54 (educational)

Online: Denver8.tv (live stream)



Durango

Charter: Channels 191 and 981 (HD)

Antenna: Channel 10.1, 10.2

Online: durangogov.org/dgov

Eagle County (Avon, Vail, Minturn)

Comcast: Channel 5

Online/on-demand: highfivemedia.org/local-government

Englewood

Live and on-demand: englewoodgov.civicweb.net/portal (and YouTube)

Erie

Comcast: Channel 8

Online: erie.granicus.com/player/camera/3?publish_id=5

Fort Collins

Comcast: Channels 14 and 881 (municipal); Channel 97 (public access)

Online: fcgov.com/fctv

Garfield County

Online: garfield-county.com/board-commissioners/meetings.aspx

Glenwood Springs:

Comcast: Channel 10

Online: ci.glenwood-springs.co.us/294/Watch-Meetings-Online



Golden

Comcast: Channels 8 and 880

Online: GCO.tv (coming soon, along with an over-the-air channel)



Grand Junction

On-demand: gjcity.org/city-government/streaming-videos



Greeley

Comcast and CenturyLink: Channel 8, 881

Online: greeleygov.com/government/ceo/gtv8



Greenwood Village

Comcast: Channel 8

Online: greenwoodvillage.com/1080/GVTV-8

Idaho Springs

Live and on-demand: colorado.gov/pacific/idahosprings/city-council-live (and YouTube)

Jefferson County

On-demand: jeffco.us/751/Meeting-Videos

Lafayette

Comcast: Channel 8

Online/On-demand: cityoflafayette.com/627/Streaming-Video



Lakewood

Comcast: Channels 8 and 880

Online: lakewood.org/Lakewood8

La Plata County

Charter: Channels 191 and 981 (From Durango TV)

Antenna: Channel 10.1, 10.2, 30.3

Audio on-demand: laplatacountyco.iqm2.com/Citizens

Littleton

Comcast/CenturyLink: Channel 8, 1070

Online: littletongov.org/my-littleton/littleton-8-tv



Longmont

Comcast: Channel 8 and 880

Online: The Longmont Channel, longmontchannel.com/



Louisville

Comcast: Channel 8, 881

Online: louisvilleco.gov/government/meeting-videos



Loveland

Comcast: Channel 16

Online: cityofloveland.org/government/public-information/channel-16



Minturn

Comcast: Channel 5

Online/on-demand: highfivemedia.org/local-government



Montrose

Charter: Channel 191

Elevate: Channel 10

Online: CityofMontrose.org/Video



Mountain Village

Local cable: Channel 12

On demand: telluridetv.org/watch



Northglenn

Comcast: Channels 8 and 881

On demand: youtube.com/channel/UCqtvPKHWSX-ukNYDjPYH6ug

Pitkin County

Comcast: Channel 11

Online: Grassroots.tv (live stream, on demand)

Platteville

On-demand: plattevillegov.org/2169/Meetings-on-Demand (also YouTube)

Pueblo

Comcast: Channel 17 (government)j; Channel 18 (city schools channel)

Online: pueblo.us/1153/Government-Access-Channel-17 (live stream)

Snowmass Village

Online: On-demand

Telluride

Local cable: Channel 12

On demand: telluridetv.org/watch



Thornton

Comcast: Channel 8, 881

Online/on-demand: thornton.ompnetwork.org

Town of Superior

Comcast: Channel 8

Online/On-demand: townofsuperior.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2



Westminster

Comcast: Channel 8

Audio stream: www.cityofwestminster.us/Government/CityCouncil/MeetingWebcasts

Wheat Ridge

Comcast: Channel 8

Online: Live stream, YouTube

Vail

Comcast: Channel 5

Online/on-demand: highfivemedia.org/local-government

Last updated February 14, 2019

Updates, additions or corrections? Please send them to Tamara Chuang at tamara@coloradosun.com.

