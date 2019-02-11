Where to watch your local city council meeting and more in Colorado

Finding a city’s local government or public-access TV channel isn’t easy. Many have moved online to broadcast local government meetings live.
We started keeping track of some of the cities and their public-access and government-meeting channels and thought that readers of The Colorado Sun might be interested. Here’s a list of channels or streaming links in Colorado. Please contact Tamara Chuang at tamara@coloradosun.com with updates, additions and corrections.
Adams County
Online: Commissioner meetings streamed on YouTube and live and on-demand
Arvada
Comcast: Channels 8 and 880
Online: arvada.org/about/media-gallery/katv-8-live-stream
Aspen
Comcast subscribers: Channel 12 (from Aspen to El Jebel); 82 (Carbondale to Glenwood)
Antenna: Channel 11 (Pitkin County)
Online: Grassroots TV (live stream)
Aurora
Comcast Channels 8 and 880 (government)
Online: AuroraTV.org (live stream)
Avon
Comcast: Channel 5
Online/on-demand: highfivemedia.org/local-government
Boulder
Comcast: Channels 8 and 880 (government); Ch. 54 (educational)
Online: bouldercolorado.gov/boulder8/
Brighton
Comcast: Channel 8
Online: brightonco.gov/253/KBRI-Channel-8
Broomfield
Comcast: Channel 8
Online: broomfield.org/159/Video-Production (live stream)
Castle Rock
Comcast: Channel 22
Online/on-demand: crgov.com/2272/Watch-Council-Meetings
City of Commerce City
Comcast: Channel 8, 880
Online/on-demand: c3gov.com/explore/media-news/video-center
Colorado Springs
Comcast: Channels 18 and 880
CenturyLink: Channel 18
Online: coloradosprings.gov/city-communications/page/springstv-18 (live stream)
Cortez:
Online: City Council meetings
Denver
Comcast: Channels 8/880, 58 (government); Channels 56, 881 and 219 (public access); and Channels 22 and 54 (educational)
Online: Denver8.tv (live stream)
Durango
Charter: Channels 191 and 981 (HD)
Antenna: Channel 10.1, 10.2
Online: durangogov.org/dgov
Eagle County (Avon, Vail, Minturn)
Comcast: Channel 5
Online/on-demand: highfivemedia.org/local-government
Englewood
Live and on-demand: englewoodgov.civicweb.net/portal (and YouTube)
Erie
Comcast: Channel 8
Online: erie.granicus.com/player/camera/3?publish_id=5
Fort Collins
Comcast: Channels 14 and 881 (municipal); Channel 97 (public access)
Online: fcgov.com/fctv
Garfield County
Online: garfield-county.com/board-commissioners/meetings.aspx
Glenwood Springs:
Comcast: Channel 10
Online: ci.glenwood-springs.co.us/294/Watch-Meetings-Online
Golden
Comcast: Channels 8 and 880
Online: GCO.tv (coming soon, along with an over-the-air channel)
Grand Junction
On-demand: gjcity.org/city-government/streaming-videos
Greeley
Comcast and CenturyLink: Channel 8, 881
Online: greeleygov.com/government/ceo/gtv8
Greenwood Village
Comcast: Channel 8
Online: greenwoodvillage.com/1080/GVTV-8
Idaho Springs
Live and on-demand: colorado.gov/pacific/idahosprings/city-council-live (and YouTube)
Jefferson County
On-demand: jeffco.us/751/Meeting-Videos
Lafayette
Comcast: Channel 8
Online/On-demand: cityoflafayette.com/627/Streaming-Video
Lakewood
Comcast: Channels 8 and 880
Online: lakewood.org/Lakewood8
La Plata County
Charter: Channels 191 and 981 (From Durango TV)
Antenna: Channel 10.1, 10.2, 30.3
Audio on-demand: laplatacountyco.iqm2.com/Citizens
Littleton
Comcast/CenturyLink: Channel 8, 1070
Online: littletongov.org/my-littleton/littleton-8-tv
Longmont
Comcast: Channel 8 and 880
Online: The Longmont Channel, longmontchannel.com/
Louisville
Comcast: Channel 8, 881
Online: louisvilleco.gov/government/meeting-videos
Loveland
Comcast: Channel 16
Online: cityofloveland.org/government/public-information/channel-16
Minturn
Comcast: Channel 5
Online/on-demand: highfivemedia.org/local-government
Montrose
Charter: Channel 191
Elevate: Channel 10
Online: CityofMontrose.org/Video
Mountain Village
Local cable: Channel 12
On demand: telluridetv.org/watch
Northglenn
Comcast: Channels 8 and 881
On demand: youtube.com/channel/UCqtvPKHWSX-ukNYDjPYH6ug
Pitkin County
Comcast: Channel 11
Online: Grassroots.tv (live stream, on demand)
Platteville
On-demand: plattevillegov.org/2169/Meetings-on-Demand (also YouTube)
Pueblo
Comcast: Channel 17 (government)j; Channel 18 (city schools channel)
Online: pueblo.us/1153/Government-Access-Channel-17 (live stream)
Snowmass Village
Online: On-demand
Telluride
Local cable: Channel 12
On demand: telluridetv.org/watch
Thornton
Comcast: Channel 8, 881
Online/on-demand: thornton.ompnetwork.org
Town of Superior
Comcast: Channel 8
Online/On-demand: townofsuperior.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2
Westminster
Comcast: Channel 8
Audio stream: www.cityofwestminster.us/Government/CityCouncil/MeetingWebcasts
Wheat Ridge
Comcast: Channel 8
Vail
Comcast: Channel 5
Online/on-demand: highfivemedia.org/local-government
Last updated February 14, 2019
Updates, additions or corrections? Please send them to Tamara Chuang at tamara@coloradosun.com.
