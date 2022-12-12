Here’s a look at some of The Colorado Sun’s in-depth projects.
2022 Holiday Book Guide
We asked 10 authors to recommend two books in their respective genres. Here’s what they said. Read >>
Search by genre:
Biography | Creative Nonfiction | General Fiction | General nonfiction | Historical Fiction | History | literary fiction | Mystery | Thriller | Science Fiction / Fantasy
Colorado’s Failed Adoptions
The Colorado Sun is taking an in-depth look at how hundreds of children in our foster care system were failed twice — first when they suffered abuse and neglect and had to enter the system, and again when those adoptions failed and they reentered care.
Through dozens of interviews with adoptive families, young adults who were sent back into the system, child advocates and child welfare officials, we’ve found a lack of support for both children and parents. Read >>
Colorado Voter Guide — Election 2022
We get it: You’re busy. You don’t have time to research everything every candidate has ever said or what the consequences of voting for this or that ballot measure may be. We’ve got you covered.
We put together this easy-to-digest guide to the candidates and measures you’ll be voting on. And if you need help figuring out how to register to vote or cast your ballot, we’ve got you covered on those fronts, too. Guide >>
Colorado River Compact: 100 Years Later
The Colorado River has been in the news a lot lately — and for good reason. Millions of people rely on it, but the systems created around this foundational Western waterway are taxed to the point of near collapse. It’s a crisis that threatens the people in seven states, more than two dozen Native American tribes and the country of Mexico.
The Sun co-published a series of stories created collaboratively with other newsrooms across the Colorado River Basin. Our partners on this project are The Associated Press, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent. Read >>
Southwest | Arizona | California | Colorado | Nevada | New Mexico | Utah | Wyoming | Tribal Nations | Mexico