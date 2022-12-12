The Colorado Sun is taking an in-depth look at how hundreds of children in our foster care system were failed twice — first when they suffered abuse and neglect and had to enter the system, and again when those adoptions failed and they reentered care.

Through dozens of interviews with adoptive families, young adults who were sent back into the system, child advocates and child welfare officials, we've found a lack of support for both children and parents.

