The Marshall Fire: One Year Later
It has been one year since the Marshall fire destroyed hundreds of houses and businesses in parts of Louisville, Superior and Boulder County. One year of sorting through what was lost. One year of trying to create a new normal. And one year of making a new home.
A year after the Marshall fire, community is scattered as people try to move home or move on
Fewer than 170 building permits have been issued for more than 1,000 burned homes. Empty lots are sitting for months on the market. Families are in limbo.
One year after the Marshall fire, housing advocates call for policy changes to help Colorado’s renters who survive a natural disaster
Renters whose homes sustained smoke and ash damage found themselves illegally evicted or persuading landlords to clean their residences following the environmental damage
More coming this week …
Past coverage
“Our history is gone”: Four families, 6 months after the Marshall fire
The Sun checked back in with families who survived the most destructive fire in Colorado history
Colorado doesn’t have a statewide fire-resistant construction requirement. In the Marshall fire’s wake, critics say it’s time.
Instead of relying on a statewide building code to govern new home construction, as in some other fire-prone states, Colorado leaves it to communities to craft their own policies.