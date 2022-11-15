Colorado’s Failed Adoptions

How we reported this story

Over the past three months, The Colorado Sun has examined the state’s foster-to-adopt system.

The Sun filed multiple requests under the Colorado Open Records Act to obtain data on the number of broken adoptions of children from the foster care system and the reasons those adoptions failed. Until recently, the information from the Colorado Department of Human Services had been elusive — untracked for decades by state child welfare officials or the court system.

The numbers were alarming: Nearly 1,100 children who had experienced abuse and neglect before they were adopted have been returned to foster homes and residential treatment centers in the past decade.

Sun reporters interviewed more than a dozen Colorado adoptive families, including several parents who returned their kids to foster care or officially dissolved the adoptions in court. We attended a training designed to help people parent kids who’ve been through trauma. And we talked to child advocates in Colorado and across the country, state and county officials, adoption attorneys and researchers, and most importantly, young people who experienced broken adoptions.

Those young people said the experience will stay with them forever. Foster children, even without experiencing the added trauma of a broken adoption, are already far more likely to end up homeless or in the criminal justice system as adults.

Adoptive parents said they were filled with guilt and shame, but that they feared for their lives or the safety of other children living in their homes.

We also explored potential solutions in the hopes that the child welfare and behavioral health systems in this state will find new ways to protect children from being failed twice.

Contact The Team

David Krause, Team Editor | davidkrause@coloradosun.com

Jennifer Brown, Government/Human Services Writer | jennifer@coloradosun.com

Shannon Najmabadi, Politics/Rural Affairs/Economy Writer | shannon@coloradosun.com

Olivia Prentzel, General Assignment Writer | oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com

Olivia Sun, Photographer | oliviasun@coloradosun.com

Danika Worthington, Presentation Editor | danika@coloradosun.com

Kevin Jeffers, Product Producer | kevinjeffers@coloradosun.com