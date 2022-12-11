We asked 10 authors to recommend two books in their respective genres. Here’s what they said.

There’s something special about opening a gift and finding a book — thick or thin, fiction or nonfiction, heavy or lighthearted — that just seems perfectly tailored to our interests. Gift cards to bookstores are terrific, but connecting with someone through a specific volume that speaks to us in a very personal way can be rewarding on both ends.

With that in mind, SunLit decided to lean on the marvelous range of our state’s celebrated authors for some ideas that just might dovetail perfectly with someone you know.

We asked 10 Colorado writers – all finalists or winners of the prestigious Colorado Book Award – to recommend two books in their genre that might make a treasured holiday gift. They responded with an amazing array of suggestions, some recent releases, some that have been around for awhile but may have escaped notice.

The bonus is that we’ve also included links to these Colorado authors’ award-worthy works, which may align perfectly with someone on your gift list.