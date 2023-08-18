What the hell is wrong with The Rockies?

Three decades ago, Colorado finally got its baseball team.

30 years later, the Colorado Rockies have never won their division, have the third-worst record in the expansion era and are on track for their first 100-loss season.

So why are the Rockies still performing like an expansion team after all these years?

 A MULTIPART SERIES 

Day 1

What is wrong with the Rockies? Three decades on, winning baseball is still a struggle in Colorado.

Day 2

Is LoDo still thriving? Here’s how Coors Field helped shape a developing neighborhood.

Day 3

Are the Rockies bad because they’re too high? Let’s examine how elevation affects baseball.

Day 4

“Why are we still here?” The Rockies’ most dedicated fans are fighting to care after four decades

