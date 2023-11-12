High Cost of Colorado
Living in Colorado right now means worrying about what everything costs. People say housing and other prices are the state’s biggest problem.
A new ongoing Colorado Sun series put reporters with all kinds of Coloradans to talk about their challenges, their fears and, in some remarkable cases, their solutions.
High Cost of Colorado: The Sun introduces a new series
From housing to a night at Red Rocks, from restaurant rice to 14er snacks, from health insurance to water bills, the struggle to afford our state is real.
Groceries
The cost of 5 common grocery items has gone up 35% in Colorado in 5 years. Here’s the breakdown.
It’s on trips to the grocery store that Coloradans most often have to deal with the cost of inflation
More coming …
Credits
Project Leads: Michael Booth & Jennifer Brown
Editor: Dana Coffield
Photographers: Olivia Sun & Hugh Carey
Designers: Danika Worthington & Eric Lubbers
