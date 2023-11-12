High Cost of Colorado

Living in Colorado right now means worrying about what everything costs. People say housing and other prices are the state’s biggest problem.

A new ongoing Colorado Sun series put reporters with all kinds of Coloradans to talk about their challenges, their fears and, in some remarkable cases, their solutions.

Become A Member
High Cost of Colorado Endless Receipt

$$$

“Sky-high prices
or your money back!”
SuperSaver Card #: *********2018
———————–
Product      
QTY
    Price
      
  
    
MORTGAGE     
1  
$,$$$,$$$
GROCERIES  
10 
    $$$
RENT         
1  
    $,$$$
HEALTH CARE  
???
   $$,$$$
RESTAURANTS  
5  
      $$$
GOING OUTSIDE
12 
    $,$$$
HAVING FUN   
???
    $,$$$
  
 
    
SUBTOTAL
$ A LOT
TAX
$ A LITTLE
TIP
$ MORE
FEES
$ EVEN MORE
TOTAL
$ TOO MUCH
  
 
    
************2023
CH

CREDIT      ****************

approved# 09773B

CHANGE
.00
THE COLORADO SUN
2003 0998 9000 8730 21
Returns not accepted = You get what you get and don’t get upset.
Nov. 12, 2023
10:16 AM
Summary:
Today You Saved:
.00
Savings Value
0%

HOUSING DEAL

50% OF YOUR PAYCHECK
Hoping to RENT a home? Buy a house? Good luck!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
A housing unit shortage, stagnant wages and expensive application fees are making it harder than ever for people to find and rent a place to live in Colorado. And if you’re looking to buy, prepare to pay a whole lot more than even just a few years ago.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

CLIMB A 14ER

Make sure you have good equipment!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
You’d think that going for a walk outside would be free, but to take advantage of the Rockies, you need to be prepared. And that means spending money on the right gear.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

DINING OUT?

30% MORE
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
The price of a good meal has climbed higher than overall inflation in the Denver metro area.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

TICKET DEAL

EXTRA FEES!
And plenty of them!
Expires 1/12/2025
Value
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
What the heck is a convenience fee anyway? Does the band even get any of the money?

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

$$$

“Sky-high prices
or your money back!”
SuperSaver Card #: *********2018
———————–
Product      
QTY
    Price
      
  
    
MORTGAGE     
1  
$,$$$,$$$
GROCERIES  
10 
    $$$
RENT         
1  
    $,$$$
HEALTH CARE  
???
   $$,$$$
RESTAURANTS  
5  
      $$$
GOING OUTSIDE
12 
    $,$$$
HAVING FUN   
???
    $,$$$
  
 
    
SUBTOTAL
$ A LOT
TAX
$ A LITTLE
TIP
$ MORE
FEES
$ EVEN MORE
TOTAL
$ TOO MUCH
  
 
    
************2023
CH

CREDIT      ****************

approved# 09773B

CHANGE
.00
THE COLORADO SUN
2003 0998 9000 8730 21
Returns not accepted = You get what you get and don’t get upset.
Nov. 12, 2023
10:16 AM
Summary:
Today You Saved:
.00
Savings Value
0%

HOUSING DEAL

50% OF YOUR PAYCHECK
Hoping to RENT a home? Buy a house? Good luck!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
A housing unit shortage, stagnant wages and expensive application fees are making it harder than ever for people to find and rent a place to live in Colorado. And if you’re looking to buy, prepare to pay a whole lot more than even just a few years ago.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

CLIMB A 14ER

Make sure you have good equipment!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
You’d think that going for a walk outside would be free, but to take advantage of the Rockies, you need to be prepared. And that means spending money on the right gear.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

DINING OUT?

30% MORE
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
The price of a good meal has climbed higher than overall inflation in the Denver metro area.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

TICKET DEAL

EXTRA FEES!
And plenty of them!
Expires 1/12/2025
Value
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
What the heck is a convenience fee anyway? Does the band even get any of the money?

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

$$$

“Sky-high prices
or your money back!”
SuperSaver Card #: *********2018
——————————————-
Product      
QTY
    Price
      
  
    
MORTGAGE     
1  
$,$$$,$$$
GROCERIES  
10 
    $$$
RENT         
1  
    $,$$$
HEALTH CARE  
???
   $$,$$$
RESTAURANTS  
5  
      $$$
GOING OUTSIDE
12 
    $,$$$
HAVING FUN   
???
    $,$$$
  
 
    
SUBTOTAL
$ A LOT
TAX
$ A LITTLE
TIP
$ MORE
FEES
$ EVEN MORE
TOTAL
$ TOO MUCH
  
 
    
************2023
CH

CREDIT      ****************

approved# 09773B

CHANGE
.00
THE COLORADO SUN
2003 0998 9000 8730 21
Returns not accepted = You get what you get and don’t get upset.
Nov. 12, 2023
10:16 AM
Summary:
Today You Saved:
.00
Savings Value
0%

HOUSING DEAL

50% OF YOUR PAYCHECK
Hoping to RENT a home? Buy a house? Good luck!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
A housing unit shortage, stagnant wages and expensive application fees are making it harder than ever for people to find and rent a place to live in Colorado. And if you’re looking to buy, prepare to pay a whole lot more than even just a few years ago.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

CLIMB A 14ER

Make sure you have good equipment!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
You’d think that going for a walk outside would be free, but to take advantage of the Rockies, you need to be prepared. And that means spending money on the right gear.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

DINING OUT?

30% MORE
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
The price of a good meal has climbed higher than overall inflation in the Denver metro area.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

TICKET DEAL

EXTRA FEES!
And plenty of them!
Expires 1/12/2025
Value
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
What the heck is a convenience fee anyway? Does the band even get any of the money?

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

$$$

“Sky-high prices
or your money back!”
SuperSaver Card #: *********2018
———————–
Product      
QTY
    Price
      
  
    
MORTGAGE     
1  
$,$$$,$$$
GROCERIES  
10 
    $$$
RENT         
1  
    $,$$$
HEALTH CARE  
???
   $$,$$$
RESTAURANTS  
5  
      $$$
GOING OUTSIDE
12 
    $,$$$
HAVING FUN   
???
    $,$$$
  
 
    
SUBTOTAL
$ A LOT
TAX
$ A LITTLE
TIP
$ MORE
FEES
$ EVEN MORE
TOTAL
$ TOO MUCH
  
 
    
************2023
CH

CREDIT      ****************

approved# 09773B

CHANGE
.00
THE COLORADO SUN
2003 0998 9000 8730 21
Returns not accepted = You get what you get and don’t get upset.
Nov. 12, 2023
10:16 AM
Summary:
Today You Saved:
.00
Savings Value
0%

HOUSING DEAL

50% OF YOUR PAYCHECK
Hoping to RENT a home? BUY a house? Good luck!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
A housing unit shortage, stagnant wages and expensive application fees are making it harder than ever for people to find and rent a place to live in Colorado. And if you’re looking to buy, prepare to pay a whole lot more than even just a few years ago.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

CLIMB A 14ER

Get the right equipment!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
You’d think that going for a walk outside would be free, but to take advantage of the Rockies, you need to be prepared. And that means spending money on the right gear.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

DINING OUT?

30% MORE
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
The price of a good meal has climbed higher than overall inflation in the Denver metro area.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

TICKET DEAL

EXTRA FEES!
And plenty of them!
Expires 1/12/2025
Value
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
What the heck is a convenience fee anyway? Does the band even get any of the money?

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

$$$

“It Just Keeps Getting Higher!”
SuperSaver Card #: *********2018
——————————————-
Product      
QTY
    Price
      
  
    
MORTGAGE     
1  
$,$$$,$$$
GROCERIES  
10 
    $$$
RENT         
1  
    $,$$$
HEALTH CARE  
???
   $$,$$$
RESTAURANTS  
5  
      $$$
GOING OUTSIDE
12 
    $,$$$
HAVING FUN   
???
    $,$$$
  
 
    
SUBTOTAL
$ A LOT
TAX
$ A LITTLE
TIP
$ MORE
FEES
$ EVEN MORE
TOTAL
$ TOO MUCH
  
 
    
************2023
CH

CREDIT      ****************

approved# 09773B

CHANGE
.00
THE COLORADO SUN
2003 0998 9000 8730 21
Returns not accepted = You get what you get and don’t get upset.
Nov. 12, 2023
10:16 AM
Summary:
Today You Saved:
.00
Savings Value
0%

HOUSING DEAL

50% OF YOUR PAYCHECK
Hoping to RENT a home? Buy a house? Good luck!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
A housing unit shortage, stagnant wages and expensive application fees are making it harder than ever for people to find and rent a place to live in Colorado. And if you’re looking to buy, prepare to pay a whole lot more than even just a few years ago.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

CLIMB A 14ER

Make sure you have good equipment!
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
You’d think that going for a walk outside would be free, but to take advantage of the Rockies, you need to be prepared. And that means spending money on the right gear.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

DINING OUT?

30% MORE
Expires 12/12/2023
NO CASH VALUE
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
The price of a good meal has climbed higher than overall inflation in the Denver metro area.

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

TICKET DEAL

EXTRA FEES!
And plenty of them!
Expires 1/12/2025
Value
HelloCVSMate1
9007 9876 9087 7665 62
What the heck is a convenience fee anyway? Does the band even get any of the money?

ExtraCare Card #: *7140 00130030598777

CPN#: 85887

⏸︎
⏸︎
Three dollar signs rise out of a grocery cart
Talk To Us
A woman cleans dishes in the kitchen as one daughter holds a dog and another smiles toward the camera

High Cost of Colorado: The Sun introduces a new series

From housing to a night at Red Rocks, from restaurant rice to 14er snacks, from health insurance to water bills, the struggle to afford our state is real.

READ MORE

Three dollar signs rise out of a grocery cart

Groceries

A dozen eggs

The cost of 5 common grocery items has gone up 35% in Colorado in 5 years. Here’s the breakdown.

It’s on trips to the grocery store that Coloradans most often have to deal with the cost of inflation

READ MORE

More coming …

Talk To Us

Have you been feeling the rising costs in Colorado? Have a story you want us to pursue? General feedback on our project? Share it below and our team will check it out.

Credits

Project Leads: Michael Booth & Jennifer Brown
Editor: Dana Coffield
Photographers: Olivia Sun & Hugh Carey
Designers: Danika Worthington & Eric Lubbers

[INSERT RECEIPT CREDIT]