As the New Year begins and Colorado’s political caucuses loom less than two months away, Republicans in this state seemed poised for a mind-numbing round of musical chairs. But at least they have the chance to make sure good people find a seat in the end.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck put the music on when he announced that he would not seek reelection in 2024. Buck took a flamethrower to many within the GOP on his way out the door declaring, “Too many Republican leaders are lying to America claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, describing Jan. 6 as an unguided tour of the Capitol, and asserting that the ensuing prosecutions are a weaponization of our justice system. These insidious narratives breed widespread cynicism and erode American confidence in the rule of law.”

Two days later, as I cross-examined Buck, who was curiously testifying in support of the Election-Denier-in-Chief, I am sure that many wheels were already turning. Former and current elected officials in the district suddenly saw an opening to secure a coveted, politically safe seat in Congress.

And so did one elected official across the state.

Just after Christmas, Rep. Lauren Boebert jumped ship on her Western Colorado constituents and threw her holster into the race to replace Buck on the Eastern Plains. Apparently Boebert received something worse than coal in her stocking: polling data that indicated that she not only could not win a rematch against her 2022 Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, but may well have lost a primary to Jeff Hurd.

Boebert’s announcement shook the political world. Such craven sandbagging to stay entrenched in power and the limelight did not go over well with many, even within a Republican party that has defended even her most wanton conduct. It is tough to call yourself a “fighter” as you tuck tail and run from an electoral challenge.

Days later, her congressional colleague Doug Lamborn announced he would retire. While his congressional district is not quite as rock-ribbed red as Buck’s, I am sure Boebert may have considered it another option if she had known. Her absence does not mean that the race will not have its fair share of Republican crazy, though.

Shortly after Lamborn’s announcement, the Colorado Republican Party chair co-opted the party’s resources to announce his own bid for Congress. After spending the past year lambasting Lamborn after losing to him in the 2022 primary, Dave Williams has no qualms about continuing on as chair while simultaneously running for office. He could conceivably be the first candidate in state history to bankrupt the party, his campaign and himself personally in one election cycle.

Of course, the Colorado Republican Party does not need to be doomed to decline and fall. This game of musical chairs is not necessarily happening on the Titanic. Voters still have a chance to pick smart, policy-driven nominees who care more about the people than their own Twitter following.

Hurd is a great example. He is smart and talented and a genuinely good human being. If elected, he will work tirelessly for the people of the 3rd Congressional District without all the drama of the incumbent. Any play Hurd is likely to attend would be a matinee with his lovely wife and their five children.

Hurd will not get a pass, though. After the Boebert Bail (district, not jail), Ron Hanks heard the crazy slot bell ringing for him. The failed U.S. Senate candidate and January 6 insurrection attendee could not bring himself to allow a good person to bear the standard for the GOP in that district. Kindness and competency appear to have been a bridge too far for Hanks, who announced his challenge to Hurd.

If Colorado Republicans, and their national counterparts, have any instinct to preserve this seat, they will do everything in their power to help Hurd. Frisch will be waiting in the wings and would make short work out of Hanks come November.

Similarly, conservative voters in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas have the opportunity to reject the embarrassing crazy that comes along with Williams. Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams (very much no relation or comparison) were to run, he would make a terrific member of Congress. He is amiable and able to work across the aisle. So is state Sen. Bob Gardner, former county chair Eli Bremer and radio host Jeff Crank.

Any would be a big improvement over Dave Williams, but all risk taking support from each other and allowing him to slip by.

On the Eastern Plains, it is a little more dicey. The crazy caucus includes not only Boebert, but also a guy who protested a court decision by driving from one gun shop to another and a scam PAC director. The “reasonable” lane will include former state legislator Jerry Sonnenberg, another radio show host, and the current House Minority Leader, Mike Lynch. Someone might win with just a handful of votes.

By early July we will know what direction the Colorado Republican Party has taken. Will they have nominated people who can help return them to a seat at the table? Or will the craziest among them simply pull chairs out from the entire party? Only time will tell.

Mario Nicolais is an attorney and columnist who writes on law enforcement, the legal system, health care and public policy. Follow him on Twitter: @MarioNicolaiEsq.

