U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, told MSNBC on Wednesday that he won’t run for reelection in 2024.

“I have decided that it is time for me to do some other things,” Buck told reporter Andrea Mitchell on her show Wednesday. “I have always been disappointed with our inability in Congress to deal with major issues and I’m also disappointed that the Republican Party continues to rely on this lie that the 2020 election was stolen.”

He added: “If we’re going to solve some difficult problems we’ve got to deal with some very unpleasant lies.”

Buck was first elected to the House in 2014.

Buck represented Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, a highly Republican part of the state that spans across the Eastern Plains into Castle Rock. His decision is certain to set off a competitive GOP race to replace him, as a host of Republicans have been eyeing his seat for years and waiting for Buck to vacate it.

This is a developing story that will be updated.