Doug Lamborn won’t seek reelection in 2024, meaning all of Colorado’s Republican-held congressional seats will be open
After serving nine terms in the House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn became the 38th member of the House to announce that he would not seek reelection this year. As Jesse Paul and Sandra Fish report, the field is now open in the Republican stronghold of El Paso County.
Colorado rivers may shrink by 30% as climate change continues, report says
2.3°
The average temperature increase in Colorado between 1980 and 2022.
1-4°
The projected additional increase in average temperature by 2050.
The Colorado Climate Report has been released — and it’s not good news. Jerd Smith of Fresh Water News and The Sun’s environmental reporter Michael Booth explore the stakes of what this report projects for the future of Colorado’s water, wildfire and ozone pollution.
Colorado has given more than $2.3 million in federal pandemic aid to people in debt to their HOAs
At least 13 homeowners received more than $20,000 to settle their homeowner’s association debt under the Colorado Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program. The program comes as HOAs have initiated 3,000 foreclosures since 2018 (see The Sun’s previous investigation here). Jesse Paul has more.
EDUCATION
A new experiential learning school aims to reduce student absenteeism, truancy in Colorado
Colorado’s rate of chronic absenteeism — when a student misses more than 10% of a school year — is rising. And as Tatiana Flowers reports, a 2-year-old school called The Field Academy is using hands-on experience and a mobile classroom to reengage chronically absent students by showing them the practical connection between school work and the real world.
A battle between ranchers wanting to protect their heritage and a Colorado bike race worth $4.5 million
Each fall, the SBT GRVL race brings 3,000 riders to a course that loops through the Yampa Valley and winds along county roads through Routt County ranching communities. The bikers come for the breathtaking beauty, and in return pump money to the economy. But ranchers say their trash, selfish attitudes and disregard for safety aren’t worth it and want them out. How does a county balance growth while preserving its natural resources and heritage? Reporter Tracy Ross digs in.
