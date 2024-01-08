Good morning! It’s a snowy, windy morning for most of the state, so I hope you’re safe and warm, wherever you’re reading this newsletter.

You can tell that it’s 2024’s first full week of business here in Colorado because despite the weather, we are absolutely bursting at the seams with news since our last check-in. I won’t dilly or dally here for too long, because we have plenty to read.

So strap on those snowshoes and let’s hike this mountain of news, shall we?

THE NEWS

ELECTION 2024

In this 2014 file photo, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, (R-Colorado), speaks during the GOP congressional debate at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs. (Julia Moss, The Colorado Springs Gazette via AP Photo)

After serving nine terms in the House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn became the 38th member of the House to announce that he would not seek reelection this year. As Jesse Paul and Sandra Fish report, the field is now open in the Republican stronghold of El Paso County.

READ MORE

Dave Williams, chairman of Colorado GOP, announces bid to replace Doug Lamborn in Congress. Williams, who ran in the party’s primary against Lamborn in 2022 while endorsing former President Trump’s 2020 election conspiracies, said he will remain the party chair during his campaign.

Williams, who ran in the party’s primary against Lamborn in 2022 while endorsing former President Trump’s 2020 election conspiracies, said he will remain the party chair during his campaign. Police are investigating an apparent altercation between Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband. Police in Silt confirmed an investigation is underway and the Boebert campaign released a statement last night in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.”

Police in Silt confirmed an investigation is underway and the Boebert campaign released a statement last night in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.” Trump will be on Colorado’s presidential primary ballot as U.S. Supreme Court takes up appeal. The decision, which effectively guarantees Donald Trump will be on the Colorado primary ballot March 5, is the first time that the highest court in the land will consider a provision of the 14th Amendment barring people who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office.

ENVIRONMENT

Clouds hover over the visibly low water levels of Williams Fork Reservoir on Nov. 3, 2022, outside Kremmling. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

2.3° The average temperature increase in Colorado between 1980 and 2022.

1-4° The projected additional increase in average temperature by 2050.

The Colorado Climate Report has been released — and it’s not good news. Jerd Smith of Fresh Water News and The Sun’s environmental reporter Michael Booth explore the stakes of what this report projects for the future of Colorado’s water, wildfire and ozone pollution.

READ MORE

Only a nuclear reactor can make Pueblo “whole” after Xcel Energy closes last coal-fired plant, local group says. The Pueblo Innovative Energy Committee was formed 10 months ago with support from Xcel to look at ways to offset the losses in taxes, jobs and economic activity when the Comanche 3 plant closes. And as Mark Jaffe reports, for the committee, the only comparable replacement is a nuclear power plant.

HOUSING

HOA-foreclosed homes in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

At least 13 homeowners received more than $20,000 to settle their homeowner’s association debt under the Colorado Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program. The program comes as HOAs have initiated 3,000 foreclosures since 2018 (see The Sun’s previous investigation here). Jesse Paul has more.

READ MORE

EDUCATION

Anna Graves, left, instructs high school students on trigonometry work relating to climbing math and equations Dec. 19 at Movement Baker in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Colorado’s rate of chronic absenteeism — when a student misses more than 10% of a school year — is rising. And as Tatiana Flowers reports, a 2-year-old school called The Field Academy is using hands-on experience and a mobile classroom to reengage chronically absent students by showing them the practical connection between school work and the real world.

READ MORE

A Colorado charter school network fired its management group. Now, it could face a lawsuit. Ascent Classical Academy Charter Schools fired the management group that helped it launch four schools across the state, triggering a chaotic series of events that included the dismissal of more than 300 employees, swift action to rehire all staff under a new management group and, now, a potential lawsuit. Erica Breunlin reports.

MORE NEWS

COLORADO SUNDAY

Each fall, the SBT GRVL race brings 3,000 riders to a course that loops through the Yampa Valley and winds along county roads through Routt County ranching communities. The bikers come for the breathtaking beauty, and in return pump money to the economy. But ranchers say their trash, selfish attitudes and disregard for safety aren’t worth it and want them out. How does a county balance growth while preserving its natural resources and heritage? Reporter Tracy Ross digs in.

READ MORE

@sunday@

Colorado Sunday is a weekly premium newsletter for Sun members. Get the story, plus behind-the-scenes previews.

@close@

THE COLORADO REPORT

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver’s airport amid baggage issues. United and Southwest airlines had the most cancellations and delays after DIA confirmed there was a mechanical issue with the baggage system Sunday morning.

— 9News

United and Southwest airlines had the most cancellations and delays after DIA confirmed there was a mechanical issue with the baggage system Sunday morning. — Church files suit against Castle Rock challenging town’s ban on sheltering homeless people in RVs. The Rock Church sued the city in an attempt to overturn the town’s decision to bar the evangelical church from providing temporary shelter to homeless people in two RVs parked behind the church.

— The Denver Post 🔑

The Rock Church sued the city in an attempt to overturn the town’s decision to bar the evangelical church from providing temporary shelter to homeless people in two RVs parked behind the church. — 🔑 Fatal drug overdoses in Denver soar. Last year saw a 15% jump from 2022. Fatal overdoses are now the leading cause of death for people living on the streets.

— Axios

🔑 = source has article meter or paywall

THE OPINION PAGE

COLUMNS

It was a long and trying year. I needed overtime to produce my list of the best books I read in 2023. Maybe the best thing about the year — other than the Nuggets winning the NBA title, anyway — was that I didn’t read a single book about Trump.

— Mike Littwin

Maybe the best thing about the year — other than the Nuggets winning the NBA title, anyway — was that I didn’t read a single book about Trump. Colorado’s vacancy committees are undemocratic. But what’s the alternative? Colorado is one of only five states that permit a small group of party affiliates to fill a vacant legislative seat. That’s a problem, but what’s the fair and representative solution?

— Trish Zornio

COMMUNITY

Adding Bengali genocide to Colorado history lessons would be a big step for acknowledgement in U.S. The 1971 genocide that killed 3 million must finally be recognized, and Colorado’s lawmakers and educators have a chance to lead the way

— Prateek Dutta, Denver

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

Drive safe out there this week! See you back here tomorrow.

— Eric and the whole staff of The Sun

Corrections & Clarifications

Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.