An investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation Saturday between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson, at a restaurant in western Colorado.

Police in the Garfield County town of Silt, near where the Boeberts live, confirmed the investigation.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but Boebert’s campaign released a statement Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.”

She added: “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Silt police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation, but declined to release details, including who called police.

Officers planned to talk with witnesses and ask the restaurant owners for any video that might have captured what happened, Kite said. The Miner’s Claim restaurant, where the altercation allegedly happened, is closed on Sundays and no one answered the phone there.

Jayson Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook. The Boeberts’ divorce was finalized in October.

“This is a sad situation for all and another reason I’m moving,” Lauren Boebert’s statement said.

Boebert, a Republican who has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the western side of the state, announced on Dec. 27 that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for a seat representing the eastern side of Colorado.

The 4th Congressional District seat is more favorable to the GOP and is open with the retirement of Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck. But Boebert faces a handful of Republican challengers in the 4th District.

In her current 3rd Congressional District, Boebert probably would have faced former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, a Democrat challenger who nearly defeated her in the 2022 general election and who has far outraised her.

Boebert said in her statement that the altercation Saturday is part of “a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason why I’m moving.”

In September, Boebert and a guest were kicked out of a musical performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver after guests complained they were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. She later apologized.

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert built a national profile and has aligned with the extreme right wing of the GOP. Her assertive style has grabbed headlines, most famously when she heckled President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address.

The Associated Press and Colorado Sun staff writer Jesse Paul contributed to this report.