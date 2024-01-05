  • Original Reporting

A close up of Doug Lamborn
In this June 16, 2014 file photo, incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, (R-Colo.), speaks during the GOP congressional debate at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs. (AP Photo/Julia Moss, The Colorado Springs Gazette, file) MAGS OUT
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn won’t run for reelection this year to a 10th term in Congress, the Colorado Springs Republican announced Friday.

“I think it’s time for a new chapter in my life,” Lamborn told The Colorado Sun in an interview Friday morning. “I want to do things with my wife and my kids and my grandkids. It just seems like it’s the right time.”

Lamborn’s decision is sure to ignite a fierce race in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which is a Republican stronghold.

