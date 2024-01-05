A Colorado man accused of storming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office among a crowd shouting to kill her during the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Under a plea agreement announced Friday, Hunter Palm was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution, according to court documents filed this week.

Palm pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and a term of supervised release of a year or less, federal court documents said.

He was arrested in Denver on May 12, 2021, and originally faced four charges, including obstruction of justice and violent entry. Under the plea agreement, he agreed to assist federal investigators by reviewing social media posts from Jan. 6 through his account.

Video footage showed Palm barging into Pelosi’s office with a crowd of people and photos show him sitting at the conference table in her office with his feet up on the table, court documents said. He is seen walking with a crowd calling out, “Nancy,” while others yelled “where are you?,” according to court documents. One person is heard shouting, “We’re gonna kill her.”

As Palm entered Pelosi’s office, he was heard asking other rioters if they wanted a tour before walking up to a laptop on the conference table and asking, court documents said, “Who’s good at hacking?”

His family contacted the FBI about his involvement in the riot. He told federal investigators that he was pushed into the Capitol, but videos show him freely walking into the building.

Saturday marks three years since hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building, disrupting a joint session of Congress in the process of affirming the presidential election results.

More than 1,265 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for their involvement in the breach, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said this week. At least 19 Coloradans have been charged.

About 452 people were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding office and about 11 people were arrested for allegedly assaulting members of the media or destroying their equipment on Jan. 6.

At least 718 people pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the riot, including 213 who pleaded guilty to felonies, the office said.

Federal authorities continue to investigate the damage to the building and grounds. As of October 2022, authorities recorded the damage at $2,881,660.20, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators also continue to identify people believed to have committed violence on Capitol grounds and are asking for the public’s help. The FBI has 11 videos of suspects wanted for violent assaults on federal officers, including one video showing two people wanted for assaulting members of the media.