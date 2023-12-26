Good morning, Colorado.
THE NEWS
OUTDOORS
Copper Mountain volunteer boot packers stomp trails to reduce avalanche danger and conserve snow
Boot packing crews at several Colorado ski areas spend early-season weeks stomping through steep powder to stabilize snowpacks. The list of unpaid volunteers to boot pack — an important part of avalanche mitigation — sits at 75 for Copper Mountain and there’s a long waiting list, Jason Blevins reports.
EDUCATION
Colorado’s governor wants colleges to hold tuition below inflation. His budget doesn’t provide money to do so.
Gov. Jared Polis’ proposed higher education budget doesn’t provide Colorado’s colleges and universities enough money to hold in-state tuition increases to 2%, even though he’s stated it was a goal of his to keep college tuition low. Rising costs mean colleges and universities will have to increase spending by more than what Polis is proposing just to maintain the status quo, Brian Eason explains.
ECONOMY
In Grand County, community is a mental health resource
A new behavioral health strategic plan in Winter Park and Fraser relies on very little outside funding and heavily on the insights of residents with “lived experience” with the goal of training adults to help their neighbors struggling with mental health in the high country, Tracy Ross reports.
BUSINESS
Colorado ranchers, processors have a beef with advocacy groups over perceived environmental impacts of meat production
Large ranching operations have been targeted by activists accusing them of contributing to environmental degradation, including contributing to climate change. If an activist group working toward a ballot measure for 2024 gets its way, the lone cooperative processing plant in Delta, where ranchers slaughter and process their meat, will be eliminated altogether, Monte Whaley writes.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
THE OPINION PAGE
COLUMNS
COMMUNITY
SunLit
In “Break Heart Canyon” a chance encounter introduces conflict, love interests
Right from the start, as they’re both shopping for supplies at the general store, we know Ryker Landry is smitten by the red-haired widow. And in Gini Rifkin’s Colorado Authors League award-winning romance, the bad guys quickly make their threatening presence known — further setting the stage for a story that melds a traditional Old West love story with historical events in 19th-century Colorado.
