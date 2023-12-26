Good morning, Colorado.

Contrary to what your internal holiday-shifted calendar may be telling you, today is in fact Tuesday. If you ask me, there’s nothing like a cup of coffee and some morning news to get us back on track to start the week.

This morning, we’ve got a newsletter overflowing with good stories — from boot-packing crews burrowing through deep powder to stabilize snowpack to residents taking mental health needs into their own hands in the high country. So let’s get reading, shall we?

Volunteer boot packers work their way down Copper Mountain’s Spaulding Bowl on Dec. 13 in Summit County. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Boot packing crews at several Colorado ski areas spend early-season weeks stomping through steep powder to stabilize snowpacks. The list of unpaid volunteers to boot pack — an important part of avalanche mitigation — sits at 75 for Copper Mountain and there’s a long waiting list, Jason Blevins reports.

Gov. Jared Polis’ proposed higher education budget doesn’t provide Colorado’s colleges and universities enough money to hold in-state tuition increases to 2%, even though he’s stated it was a goal of his to keep college tuition low. Rising costs mean colleges and universities will have to increase spending by more than what Polis is proposing just to maintain the status quo, Brian Eason explains.

Does innovation status boost schools’ test scores? New Colorado report finds “mixed bag” of results. A report by Keystone Policy Center found that students who attend innovation schools did not do better on state math and literacy tests last spring — and in many cases performed worse — than students who attend traditional district-run schools and independent charter schools.

A report by Keystone Policy Center found that students who attend innovation schools did not do better on state math and literacy tests last spring — and in many cases performed worse — than students who attend traditional district-run schools and independent charter schools. School discipline can lead Colorado students into the justice system. When school officials rely on seclusion rooms and suspensions and disproportionately hand out punishments, breaking the school-to-prison pipeline is difficult.

Stephanie Pierce, executive director of Tame Grand County, which offers substance abuse counseling and sober events, interacts with people during an event at her office on Oct. 30 in Fraser. Dozens of community members like Pierce weighed in on Grand County’s new behavioral health plan, released in December. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

A new behavioral health strategic plan in Winter Park and Fraser relies on very little outside funding and heavily on the insights of residents with “lived experience” with the goal of training adults to help their neighbors struggling with mental health in the high country, Tracy Ross reports.

New migrants face fear and loneliness. A rural Colorado town has a storied support network. The Fort Morgan migrant community has become a boon for newcomers, nearly all of whom arrive from perilous journeys to new challenges: pursuing asylum cases; finding a paycheck big enough to cover food, an attorney and a roof; and placing their kids in school, all while facing the threat of deportation.

Cows on the LeValley Ranch on Nov. 30 near Hotchkiss. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Large ranching operations have been targeted by activists accusing them of contributing to environmental degradation, including contributing to climate change. If an activist group working toward a ballot measure for 2024 gets its way, the lone cooperative processing plant in Delta, where ranchers slaughter and process their meat, will be eliminated altogether, Monte Whaley writes.

Pair of wolves released in Colorado part of Oregon pack that killed livestock. Oregon wildlife officials permitted federal officials to kill four wolves from the large Five Points pack, which supplied two of the wolves that were just released in Colorado.

Colorado lawmakers should focus on prevention, not criminalization, to protect health care workers from violence. During the 2024 session, state legislators need to support bills to reduce the risk and find ways to prevent workplace violence.

— Colleen Casper, Executive director of the Colorado Nurses Association

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

Right from the start, as they’re both shopping for supplies at the general store, we know Ryker Landry is smitten by the red-haired widow. And in Gini Rifkin’s Colorado Authors League award-winning romance, the bad guys quickly make their threatening presence known — further setting the stage for a story that melds a traditional Old West love story with historical events in 19th-century Colorado.

Interview with the author. Rifkin was looking for a period and setting for her next novel when she came across the Bone Wars, a time when paleontologists competed for bones and fossils in what also was called the Great Dinosaur Rush, much of which took place in Colorado. Mix in romance, add a real-life solar eclipse for dramatic (and metaphorical) effect, and she’d created a winning formula.

