Gov. Jared Polis on Friday released his annual list of pardons and other clemency actions, clearing the convictions of 21 people and cutting short the sentences of seven others, including a man who was convicted of first-degree murder.

David R. Carrillo, 49, was part of a group of teens convicted in the fatal June 28, 1993, shooting of 17-year-old Chris Romo in Pueblo. Carrillo, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, didn’t pull the trigger, but he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in the killing, which authorities said was gang-related.

Carrillo was convicted in 1994 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He will be eligible for parole Jan. 31 under the clemency order released Friday by Polis.

“As of the date of this letter, you have served over 28 years of your life without the possibility of parole sentence,” Polis wrote in a letter to Carrillo. “The crimes you were convicted of are very serious. Nonetheless, I believe you deserve clemency.”

Polis pointed out how all of the others convicted in the murder have been released from prison, including the shooter, Carrillo’s younger brother, Anthony, who received parole in 2019 after serving 25 years behind bars. Carrillo was one of two charged in the case who didn’t take a plea deal and went to trial, according to The Pueblo Chieftain.

The governor said Carrillo has “put in tremendous work while incarcerated” to change his mindset, including obtaining a GED, bachelor’s degree and master of business administration degree.

Carrillo is now an adjunct faculty member at Adams State University, which Polis said is a first for someone actively incarcerated.

“These disparities, coupled with the work you have done while incarcerated, support granting your application,” Polis wrote. “You have taken accountability for your actions and recognize the mistakes you made in the past. You are remorseful and ready to advance to a new phase of life. I believe you will be successful.”

Polis added: “You have shown that rehabilitation is possible and demonstrated how every offender can use their time in the Department of Corrections.”

Carrillo sought a new trial about a decade ago, arguing that his original attorneys were ineffective. The request was denied.

The other six people granted sentence reductions Friday by Polis won’t be eligible for parole or released until 2025 or after. They are:

David J. Heckman, 48, who was sentenced to 144 years in prison after being convicted in 2008 for a variety of theft and burglary charges. He will be eligible for parole Jan. 15, 2028, instead of 2073. Polis said the sentence was excessive for property crimes and added “it is more time than most receive for more serious charges, such as murder.”

Bradley A. Erickson, 45, who was sentenced to 44 years in prison after being convicted in 2013 of theft. He will be eligible for parole in 2025 instead of 2028.

Paul L. Freeman, 51, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted in 2007 of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault. He will be granted parole Jan. 15, 2025, instead of being eligible for parole in 2029.

Gordon L. Johnston, 47, who was sentenced to 64 years in prison after being convicted in 2012 on three drug charges. He will be granted parole Jan. 15, 2026. His original estimated parole date was 2039.

Samuel V. Martinez III, 66, who was sentenced to 64 years in prison after being convicted in 2009 of aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon. He will be eligible for parole Jan. 15, 2027, instead of in 2055.

Edgar D. Reed, 42, who was sentenced to 44 years in prison after being convicted in 2004 of several counts of aggravated robbery and felony menacing. He will have a mandatory release date of Sept. 27, 2032. Polis noted that a judge rejected an agreement for Reed to serve only 35 years in prison.

The people Polis granted pardons to on Friday were:

James Bell

Adam Bennett

Amber Breay

Donna Chavez

Eric Christensen

Todd Cummings

Gregory Fanger

Kimberly Finley

Robbie Finley

Robert Glenister

Valencia Green

Michael Hartnett

Gunnison Hunt

Jonathan Hunt

Edward Nestor

Michael Robinson

Andrea Smith

Traci Smith

Rebbecca Soper

Alma Vidauri

Craig Worth

You can read Polis’ clemency executive orders here and the letters he wrote to the clemency recipients here.

Polis has issued pardons and commutations every year since he took office in 2019. Most of the clemency actions have been announced around Christmas.

The governor has reduced the sentences of a total of 25 people, including all three men on the state’s death row after signing a bill abolishing capital punishment in Colorado. The three are now serving sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Polis also pardoned 2,732 people in 2020 with marijuana convictions for possessing one ounce or less of marijuana, followed by another 1,351 people in 2021.

President Joe Biden on Friday also pardoned thousands of people convicted under federal law of marijuana violations.