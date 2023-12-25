Letting go can be one of the most difficult things to do. This month, two now-former Colorado state representatives have shown how.

Former state Rep. Ruby Dickson, D-Greenwood Village, was the first to resign. In her December departure, she cited the “sensationalistic and vitriolic nature of the current political environment” and the negative impact on her family. Shortly after, Dickson’s colleague, state Rep. Said Sharbini, followed suit. In his resignation, he also cited excess vitriol and low pay as contributing to his decision. Both were first-term Democrats, and both had seemingly hoped to stay.

The decision to leave was never going to be easy, and Dickson and Sharbini, D-

Adams County, are likely well aware of the impacts of their decisions. For example, too many legislators have already been appointed to the state House by vacancy committees, and now there will be more. There’s also the matter of timing. Any new lawmaker replacing them will start behind the eight ball as the session is nearly underway. Most of the core legislation and partnerships are already well established. Hopefully Dickson and Sharbini will help their replacements to get started quickly.

Yet drawbacks aside, given the sheer level of dysfunction in today’s political circles, the pair can hardly be faulted for leaving. If anything, I have immense respect for them in doing so. While many of us might be prone to “quiet quitting” or sticking it out to personal, professional and collegial detriment, the pair instead found themselves in a position to prioritize mental health, family and their constituency over their own political ambitions. Such actions should be applauded, not demeaned.

To be sure, the pair has taken a bit of flack. Some traditional, more seasoned politicos have suggested Dickson and Sharbini were weak, that their jaws were too soft, or their tongues too dry. Some have even suggested they have failed their constituency and colleagues.

I am not one of these people, and to these holiday Grinches I offer an alternative perspective: Who would you rather have representing you? Someone who is eager, fresh and ready, or someone who is worn out by vitriol and likely to skirt by without much effort?

Herein lies the hidden secret and true responsibility of leadership: Knowing when to lead, and knowing when you’re done — traits that Dickson and Sharbini have displayed in spades. Even knowing that their decision might spoil their reputations with some, they proceeded with what they felt to be the best course of action. And isn’t that the very definition of leadership, to reach challenging conclusions for the betterment of all?

Learning when to call it quits is perhaps one of the most underrated skills in the pursuit of success. Just look at our nation’s top politicians (and Supreme Court justices. RBG anyone?). They don’t know how to let go, even when most people want them to. For many, the power and prestige is simply too enticing. So especially in a day and age when most politicians are clamoring for attention, to see two of Colorado’s leaders say nope? Well, it’s actually quite refreshing.

This is not to say perseverance isn’t important. It is. But the skill of knowing the difference between quitting early and reaching the end of a viable road is the difference between wasting time, money and energy and not. If Dickson and Sharbini felt the cost to them and their family had become too great, and that they were no longer able to be best served or to serve others, then leaving sooner rather than later is a profile in courage, not one of weakness — and I dare say that some of our nation’s Boomers could learn a thing or two from this freshman duo.

In this way, the move by Dickson and Sharbini was poignant for the era, not only because it reflects another side of leadership, but because it also helped to shine a light on the effects of extremism that might otherwise lurk in the dark. One can only take so much vitriol and violence before they are impacted — a phenomena those of us in health care, education and journalism know all too well. And who can fault those leaving when they are all the worse for staying?

It’s here that Colorado’s political leaders have only two options: Continue the current course of action and watch more brain drain of sane, competent and educated legislators, or find a way to make drastic changes to how things run so today’s extremism is, at the very least, more manageable. With the 2024 session starting soon, we shouldn’t have to wait long to see.

Trish Zornio is a scientist, lecturer and writer who has worked at some of the nation’s top universities and hospitals. She’s an avid rock climber and was a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate in Colorado. Trish can be found on Twitter @trish_zornio

