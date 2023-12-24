Gini Rifkin has lived in Colorado for over 50 years, many of them spent reenacting the mountain man era. When not reading or writing, she’s rescuing farm animals with the current total at four goats, two donkeys and one cat. Her new passion is learning the art of spinning and weaving goat hair, as writing keeps her hungry to learn new things.

SunLit: Tell us the “Break Heart Canyon” backstory. What inspired you to write it? Where did the story/theme originate?

Gini Rifkin: Excited to start another western set in Colorado, I needed to pick a year and location that held historical interest for me and hopefully the reader. When I discovered the Bone Wars (also known as the Great Dinosaur Rush for bones and fossils) were going on in 1878 Colorado, and a total eclipse of national interest occurred that year with the Denver area prime viewing territory, I knew I’d found the perfect time and place for “Break Heart Canyon.”

Universities and industries back East took note of these events, and Colorado’s image was elevated scientifically and socially. Being a romance as well as an historical book, I loved that the eclipse would symbolically bring together the hero and heroine as well as the moon and the sun.

SunLit: Place this excerpt in context. How does it fit into the book as a whole? Why did you select it?

Rifkin: I felt this passage shows the difficulty my heroine faces trying to raise goats in cattle country. We also see a different side of the hero. Besides being a man for hire, paid to dig up an artifact which the heroine wants left undisturbed, we see his compassion for her situation regardless of his personal objectives.

SunLit: Tell us about creating this book. What influences and/or experiences informed the project before you sat down to write?

Rifkin: The worldwide attention generated by the 1878 eclipse, and the scientific discovery of dinosaur bones in Garden Park, Colorado, offered quite the fascinating fodder for my story. The demand back East for ancient artifacts resulted in the Bone Wars, a situation as dangerous as any conflict fought with cannon and long rifle.

I also wanted to include my love for goats and show their usefulness as fiber animals. Then there were the donkeys. I have two rescues who have been vexed by the fact their species has not been properly represented in any of my westerns. Therefore, I introduced Wallace and The Countess in the book.

SunLit: What did the process of writing this book add to your knowledge and understanding of your craft and/or the subject matter?

Rifkin: With each book I write, I hope the hours spent help me to create more vivid prose as I develop better ways of translating the idea of a story into reality. Editing sessions lead to tighter storytelling and teach the art of making each word count. It was fun to try and include scientific data in a manner that was unobtrusive yet informative.

SunLit: What were the biggest challenges you faced in writing this book?

Rifkin: Time. As always, for me, writing is a slow and labor-intensive process.

SunLit: What’s the most important thing — a theme, lesson, emotion or realization — that readers should take from this book?

Rifkin: I try to ensure my stories include several of these categories. Emotionally, I expect my characters to evolve as they seek their happy ending. But the path to realization is what shows their true character and spirit, which I hope gives the reader encouragement as they, too, face the troubles we all share.

As far as lessons, “Break Heart Canyon” touched on the ugliness of greed and the downfall that comes with lack of forgiveness and compassion. Sadly, the disrespect of the land, artifacts, and old customs seems a never-ending theme. Because most of my books are historical, if the reader discovers and retains a bit of unexpected knowledge, I’m thrilled.

SunLit: Why did you include goats?

Rifkin: I have been rescuing farm animals for over 20 years, and goats never cease to amuse and educate. Their usefulness for milk, meat, and fiber transcends written history. Being vegetarian, I don’t eat them, and I’m trying to save animals and not create more so milking them is also out.

But I am fascinated by their fiber aspect. So much so, I am striving to become proficient in the art of processing, spinning, and weaving goat hair! Delving into a very ancient craft is a whole new world, and now I can spin yarn as I spin new tales.

SunLit: Tell us about your next project.

Rifkin: My November 2023 release, “Promise Me Christmas” is set in medieval England during the civil unrest known as the Barons’ War. For a bit of a twist, I have the hero and heroine married at the beginning of the story! I have always loved “The Thin Man” series and the wonderful interplay between Nick and Nora Charles. Hopefully, Lord and Lady Blackthorne are equally as entertaining and fun as they prove romance and passion do not end with the vows of marriage.

While developing the hero’s backstory, I decided he had been to the Crusades, which left him with memories difficult to overcome. PTSD from such trauma must surely transcend time and place, and the story briefly and respectfully explores that condition.

With the castle under siege, “Promise Me Christmas” is a danger-fraught adventure as well as a romance to warm your heart all season long.

Here is the back cover blurb:

The nights are growing longer and the winter snows are coming—Darkenwald Castle is under siege.

Lord Guy Blackthorne is prepared to lay down his life for his children, his wife, and all who seek his protection. But as renegades, mercenaries, and political intrigue surround his ancient family stronghold, he’s forced to stay his hand against those who would dare to attack his fortress.

As supplies and hope dwindle, Lady Vespa fears Yule will not be one of good cheer, and the children shall have no gifts this year. At least she and Guy have one another, for that she is thankful. But there are few private moments to share their love, and every endeavor to satisfy their passion is interrupted when the enemy attempts to invade the castle.

On Christmas Eve, when a battle to the death begins, Guy faces his greatest challenge. Now Vespa’s wish for a happy Yule celebration turns to a prayer for her beloved’s safety.

A few more quick questions

SunLit: Which do you enjoy more as you work on a book – writing or editing?

Rifkin: Editing. It is like putting the frosting on the cake.

SunLit: What’s the first piece of writing – at any age – that you remember being proud of?

Rifkin: Seventh grade story about the autumn leaves.

SunLit: What three writers, from any era, would you invite over for a great discussion about literature and writing?

Rifkin: Bernard Cornwell, JRR Tolkien, Helene Hanff

SunLit: Do you have a favorite quote about writing?

Rifkin: “I’m writing a first draft and reminding myself that I’m simply shoveling sand into a box so that later I can build castles.” Shannon Hale. And: “You can always edit a bad page. You can’t edit a blank page.” – Jodi Picoult.

SunLit: What does the current collection of books on your home shelves tell visitors about you?

Rifkin: I’m not terribly organized. A lot of the books are for research. I am fascinated with the Beowulf manuscript, and my interests vary from ancient England, to the American West, to flights of fantasy.

SunLIt: Soundtrack or silence? What’s the audio background that helps you write?

Rifkin: Usually silence.

SunLit: What music do you listen to for sheer enjoyment?

Rifkin: Classic oldies from the ’30’s thru the ’70’s, and Celtic tunes.

SunLit: What event, and at what age, convinced you that you wanted to be a writer?

Rifkin: Early teens — all that heartfelt angst driven poetry, lol.

SunLit: Greatest writing fear?

Rifkin: The next book.

SunLit: Greatest writing satisfaction?

Rifkin: I was so honored this year to win two excellence in writing awards from Colorado Author’s League. To have my ability and hard work recognized was a huge boost to my inspiration. Readers telling me they like my stories warms my heart and soul.