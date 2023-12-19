By the time beef — Colorado’s second-favorite protein source after poultry — gets to the grocery store, it couldn’t resemble its original state any less.

Nor could the tidy package of burger — ground from the trimmings left after a butcher chops a cow’s edible parts into cuts like chuck roast, ribeye and skirt steak — be less revealing of the complexity of the year-long transformation from a young calf into the most popular cut of beef.

Most of the Americans — Coloradans included — who turned up their beef consumption during COVID “because they had more time to experiment with cooking” have no idea how much it costs a rancher to get the source of their ground round from stable to table, said Bernt Nelson, an economist specializing in livestock markets for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The fact consumers feel they are paying more may have no connection to whether ranchers are making any profits. The rancher’s share of every food dollar spent on beef has been under 40 cents in recent years, and that number alone does not provide much insight into the profitability of individual ranching operations. Cost and Return Estimates from the USDA show that Colorado ranchers lost money per cow in 2022. Their revenue per cow averaged $872, but their average operating expenses to raise that cow to market were $972, according to Daniel Mooney, assistant professor of agricultural and resource economics at Colorado State University. Both numbers were higher than in 2018, when ranchers were making profits. Their revenue in 2018 was $737 per cow, while their costs were $717.

“So livestock producers could cover their input costs in 2018 but not 2022,” Mooney said. “And when allocated overhead consisting of fixed costs like taxes, insurance and utility bills is added in, the average net value of production was negative both years.”