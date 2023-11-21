Four men were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a home north of Denver by Adams County deputies sheriff’s responding to reports of a shooting.

The county sheriff’s office said it was called at about 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 8400 block of Franklin Drive in unincorporated Adams County for a “gunshot victim.”

“Once on scene, a total of four deceased adult males were found inside the home,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is in an early stage and ongoing.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no outstanding danger to the public,” the social media post said.

No further information was released.