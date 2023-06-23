The Colorado Sun is keeping track of the Coloradans who have been accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The information used to curate the list below was gathered from federal court documents and a database from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

This story was last updated at 11:40 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023.

Glen Wes Lee Croy, Colorado Springs

Croy was sentenced in November 2021 to two weeks at a community corrections center and 90 days of home confinement after he pleaded guilty to one count of demonstrating in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor.

The FBI was first alerted to Croy after he sent a photo of himself in the Capitol standing in front of an Abraham Lincoln statue to a friend on Facebook. That person then sent the photo to law enforcement.

Croy originally faced four criminal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

As part of a plea deal offer, prosecutors required Croy agree to be interviewed by investigators and pay $500 restitution to the U.S. Treasury, to help compensate for the $1,495,326.55 in damage to the Capitol from the riot, according to a document from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a sentencing memorandum to the judge, Croy said he was “guilty of being an idiot.”

Tyler Ethridge, Colorado Springs

Ethridge was charged with a felony and several misdemeanors after investigators say he breached barricades to storm the Capitol and encouraged others to do the same.

According to a video he posted on his social media that was later obtained by the FBI, Ethridge removed fencing around the building and pushed through the barricade with a large crowd, many of them yelling “Stop the Steal,” a federal complaint said.

He remained active on social media in the months after the Jan. 6 riot and on Sept. 24, 2021, he wrote on Twitter: “Don’t be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”

A plea agreement hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Robert Gieswein, Woodland Park

Gieswein was sentenced to four years in prison June 23, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a Capitol police officer. A judge ordered he serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.

Gieswein faced four criminal charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. He was accused of encouraging other rioters to break into the Capitol through a broken window, intimidating and assaulting Capitol police officers with a baseball bat and spraying aerosol from a black canister toward officers. Investigators said he was part of the Three Percenters, an extremist far-right militia group.

In March, Gieswein pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Jonathan David Grace, Colorado Springs

Grace is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riots, according to federal court documents filed in April 2023.

Court documents allege Grace was among the rioters who confronted police officers in a tunnel as they tried to beat back the mob. Investigators say he and other rioters used police shields to push against and hit officers, sprayed chemical irritants and threw projectiles at officers guarding the doors and yelled “Heave Ho!” and “Push!” After officers gained control of the tunnel, Grace stayed near the entrance and watched rioters drag and brutally attack an officer.

The FBI identified Grace through his driver’s license photo and financial transactions that showed he traveled from Colorado to Washington, D.C., around Jan. 6, 2021.

He was arrested in March and released from jail on a personal recognizance bond in April. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 23.

Logan Grover, Erie

Grover was sentenced to two years of probation after accepting a plea deal in July 2022 for illegally entering the Capitol. He was originally charged with four criminal charges and arrested in Erie on April 28, 2021.

Grover posted on social media about his participation in the Jan. 6 riot and wrote: “Sadly, I recognize that violence is highly likely. I’m not certain what’s going to happen tomorrow. I am certain I need to be here.”

Thomas Patrick Hamner, Peyton

Hamner was sentenced last September to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach. He fought with police officers alongside a crowd of violent rioters on the west side of the Capitol and participated in a tug-of-war with officers, court documents said.

He was arrested in November 2021 in Colorado Springs and charged with six counts, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, civil disorder, and assault, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Once released from prison, Hamner will be placed on three years of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution.

Jennifer Horvath, Colorado Springs

Horvath was sentenced in November 2022 after she pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol. She originally faced four criminal charges.

A federal judge ordered Horvath to serve three years of probation, including 90 days of home confinement and 14 days at a residential facility, and must pay $500 restitution, court documents show.

Horvath, the girlfriend of Glen Wes Lee Croy, another Coloradan arrested for breaching the Capitol, was identified in a photo that Croy sent to someone who then sent it to the FBI. A video sent to the same person also allegedly shows Horvath inside the Capitol, putting sunglasses and a hat on a statue of Winston Churchill. Footage shows Horvath and Croy marching with a large crowd shouting “Whose house? Our house” and yelling at officers to stand down. She was later tackled by an officer who thought she was carrying pepper spray.

Klete Derik Keller, Colorado Springs

Keller, a former Colorado Springs real estate agent and U.S. Olympic swimmer, pleaded guilty to obstruction of Congress, a felony, after he was identified in pictures wearing an Olympic USA jacket inside the Capitol.

Keller was arrested Jan. 14, 2021 and charged with seven counts, including disorderly conduct and obstruction of an official proceeding. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Rebecca Lavrenz, Colorado Springs

Lavrenz was arrested Dec. 19, 2022, in Denver for her role in the Jan. 6 riots. After tipsters alerted the FBI that she was a part of the crowd that breached the Capitol, Lavrenz told investigators she spent 10 minutes inside the building. Investigators confirmed her account by reviewing surveillance footage.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

Avery Carter MacCracken, Telluride

MacCracken is accused of punching and shoving two D.C. police officers who were trying to prevent the crowd from breaching the Capitol. He was first identified by a Telluride resident who recognized MacCracken in photos on the website Sedition Hunters. The resident shared the tip with the local sheriff, who also identified the man in the photos as MacCracken, known to officers as a sometimes-homeless resident.

He was arrested Dec. 11, 2021, and charged with several felonies, including assaulting a police officer.

A plea agreement hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Patrick Montgomery, Littleton

The FBI identified Montgomery after he posted photos to his social media, allegedly boasting his involvement in storming the Capitol. He faces charges of entering a restricted government building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Montgomery was arrested Jan. 17, 2021. He was placed on house arrest five months later after the FBI was alerted that he hunted a mountain lion using a pistol, despite having a felony conviction. (He was convicted of robbery in 1996.) He also admitted to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer that he used his dogs to kill a bobcat earlier that year, according to court documents.

“Montgomery has flagrantly violated the law and has shown by his actions that he is unlikely to abide by Court orders,” prosecutors wrote to the judge in their request to order house arrest.

Hunter Palm, unknown

Relatives of Palm contacted the FBI about his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots after Palm told his family about walking into the Capitol. In an interview with federal authorities, Palm said he was pushed into the Capitol, but videos show him freely walking into the building.

Video footage also shows Palm among a crowd entering former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and shouting about killing her. A photo shows him sitting at the conference table in her office with his feet up on the table.

He was arrested May 12, 2021, and faces four charges, including obstruction of justice and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

Daniel Michael Morrissey, Denver

Morrissey was sentenced August 2021 to 45 days in prison and three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. He was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $500 restitution.

A tipster showed investigators texts and photos Morrissey sent him on Jan. 6 describing the riot and a selfie of himself with a crowd inside the Capitol.

Jeffrey Sabol, Jefferson County

A federal judge denied bail in April 2021 for Sabol, a geophysicist accused of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten by an American flag outside the Capitol.

The judge deemed Sabol a flight risk after he booked a flight from Boston Logan international Airport to Zurich, where he would not be able to be extradited to the U.S. When that plan fell through, he allegedly tried to kill himself.

He was arrested Jan. 27, 2021, in upstate New York after officers pulled him over for driving erratically. He faces seven charges, including multiple felony counts.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.

Jacob Travis Clark, Trinidad

Clark faces six charges connecting to storming the Capitol. Investigators matched stills from the Capitol’s closed-circuit TV footage and police body cameras with Clark’s driver’s license photo. Video footage shows Clark in various parts of the Capitol threatening and confronting officers.

Timothy Wayne Williams, Trinidad

The FBI interviewed Williams in his Trinidad home after receiving an anonymous tip that Williams and his girlfriend were inside the Capitol building. Williams admitted that he was there and video shows him chanting with other rioters in the rotunda and other rooms. He told officers was not involved “in any acts of violence or property damage.”

He also told the FBI he lost his job during the pandemic because he refused to take a COVID-19 test.

Williams was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct on the Capitol grounds to disrupt business and parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol.