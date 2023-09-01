Credibility:

Body camera footage shows Todd Branden Casey, 53, of Denver, slamming his hands on metal barriers before shoving a police officer as he stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, according to court documents. (Screenshot from US. District Court criminal complaint)

A Denver man accused of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Todd Branden Casey, 53, was arrested Wednesday in Georgetown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado said Friday afternoon in a news release. 

Body-worn camera footage captured Casey approaching a Metropolitan Police Department officer, who was guarding the U.S. Capitol, and yelling “F**** you. F*** all of you. F*** all of you,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Later he shouted: “I would have come locked and loaded if I knew this was happening!”

Footage also captured Casey encouraging other rioters to taunt and curse at officers, before he allegedly shoved an MPD officer in the chest, court documents said. 

Todd Branden Casey, of Denver. (Screenshot from criminal complaint)

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. 

Casey is charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, which are felonies, along with several misdemeanors. 

More than 1,106 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including more than 350 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

At least 16 Coloradans have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.

