Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Water

500,000 acre-feet of water will be released from Flaming Gorge reservoir in Wyoming to protect Lake Powell

Blue Mesa near Gunnison is for the moment safe from letting more water go, but Colorado River Drought Operations Plan says that could change

Chris Outcalt
12:22 PM MDT on Apr 21, 2022
The sun sets over Flaming Gorge Reservoir near the Wyoming/Utah border on April 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Ben Neary)
  • Credibility:

Flaming Gorge reservoir in Wyoming will release 500,000 acre-feet of water under a new Drought Operations Plan to help prop up dangerously low water levels at Lake Powell.

The plan, approved Thursday by the Upper Colorado River Commission, does not call for any water to be released from Blue Mesa west of Gunnison, but also does not rule out the possibility of that being an option in the future. 

The 2022 Drought Operations Plan, agreed on by the four Upper Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah will now go to the secretary of the interior for final approval. The amount of water released at Flaming Gorge will equate to a 15-foot drop in the water level at that reservoir which is a major component of southwest Wyoming’s recreation economy. 

“Developing the 2022 Drought Response Operations Plan is an unprecedented and significant action by the Upper Colorado River Basin states to protect the Colorado River System for all who rely on it,” Colorado River Commissioner Becky Mitchell said in a statement. 

Last year, the Department of the Interior pursued emergency action that included releasing 36,000 acre-feet from Blue Mesa and 125,000 acre-feet from Flaming Gorge to help prop up the water level at Lake Powell. The Utah reservoir currently sits about 3,522 feet above sea level; 3,490 feet is the level at which Glen Canyon Dam can no longer generate hydropower, known as “minimum power pool.”  

Recommended

Three Colorado River Basin reservoirs will be partially drained to keep Lake Powell producing hydropower

“In total, the Upper Basin has contributed 661,000 acre-feet of water to protect critical elevations at Lake Powell,” Mitchell said, referencing the total amount of water the basin has released and will release in the next 12 months. “The Upper Basin States are doing our part to protect the Colorado River System.”

The new Drought Operations Plan says water releases from Navajo Reservoir, which straddles the Colorado-New Mexico border, could also be considered in the future, as well as “possible operational adjustments at Lake Powell in winter 2023.” 

On April 8, the Interior Department announced it was considering reducing the annual release of water from Glen Canyon Dam by about 480,000 acre-feet as another measure to help ensure levels at Lake Powell remain above 3,490 feet. Although spring runoff is expected to bring the water level back up above 3,525 feet, which water managers had set as an important benchmark elevation, some projections calculated prior to this new Drought Operations Plan had shown Powell getting closer to the 3,490 level as soon as next year

Recommended

The Colorado River Basin looks to be locking in another dry year 

Current average snowpack levels in Colorado range from 74% to 96%. Snowpack levels in the areas that feed into Flaming Gorge are well below average at the moment. In the Upper Green River basin average snowpack sits at 85% and the snowpack is at 79% of average in the Lower Green. 

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Chris Outcalt

Chris Outcalt covers Western water issues for The Colorado Sun.

Read More:

The Latest

Strong winds this week could lead to explosive fire growth in Colorado, the West

Hundreds of people have been evacuated because of wildfires burning in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. Popular lakes and national monuments have been closed — some because fire has moved directly over them.

Wildfire
The Associated Press
0 minutes ago

Colorado lawmakers pledge $100 million for child care

The money would go toward several existing grant programs, including one to help child care providers with operational costs and another to help new providers open and existing providers expand

Education
Ann Schimke
and
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat
6 minutes ago

500,000 acre-feet of water will be released from Flaming Gorge reservoir in Wyoming to protect Lake Powell

Blue Mesa near Gunnison is for the moment safe from letting more water go, but Colorado River Drought Operations Plan says that could change

Water
Chris Outcalt
1 hour ago

Denver wants a major recycling expansion. But it needs to start charging fees to get it done.

City council will consider a big waste-reduction push making residents pay progressively more for larger trash bins, while recycling & composting bins are “free."

Environment
Michael Booth
and
Margaret Fleming
4:38 AM MDT

See more stories